New Delhi, March 18: TikTok has introduced a new tool aimed at enhancing user security on its platform. The ByteDance-owned platform, which has faced scrutiny over data privacy concerns, is now offering a "Security Checkup" feature to help its users to review and improve their account security. Once you access the Security section from your TikTok profile, you will find a checklist of actions you can take to enhance the security of your account.

The introduction of the "Security Checkup" tool comes at a time of uncertainty regarding TikTok's future in the US. In January, President donald Trump extended the deadline for a potential TikTok ban by 75 days. It allows ByteDance, TikTok's parent more time to negotiate a sale of the app. The deadline for the ban is set for April 5. TikTok To Stay in US? JD Vance Anticipates a Major ByteDance-Owned TikTok Deal by April 5 Deadline, Oracle Most Likely To Be Leading Contender.

As per a report of TechCrunch, TikTok is introducing a new "Security Checkup" tool. It will to help its users to review and update their account's security settings. The tool provides a step-by-step guide through the various security features available on the platform. Users can enable additional security measures to enhance the safety of their accounts by using the Security Checkup.

Users can enhance their TikTok account security by linking their phone number and email address to the app. It provides a backup login method in case a user lose access to their account. Additionally, users can enable two-step verification for improved security when accessing their accounts from an unfamiliar device. TikTok Buyout: Donald Trump in Conversation With 4 Groups Interested in Buying ByteDance-Owned Short Video Platform, Says ‘A Lot of People Want It’.

Users can access the new "Security Checkup" tool on TikTok by navigating to their profile and selecting "Settings and privacy," and then tapping on "Security and permissions." It will allow TikTok users to find and use the tool to improve account's security settings. The Security Checkup tool can be used to review the devices that are logged into a user's TikTok account. It encourages users to remove any devices that are no longer in use or that they do not recognise to prevent unauthorised access. Additionally, the tool suggests enabling device-based authentication methods, such as Face ID or Touch Unlock, to provide a secure and convenient login experience.

