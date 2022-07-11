New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cosmo Films Ltd, a global leader in Films for packaging, labelling, lamination and synthetic paper and an emerging player in speciality chemicals, Polymers and Pet Care today announced its new brand identity, Cosmo First Limited - Ahead always!

The strategic decision comes considering the company's business activities have expanded beyond films into speciality chemicals (master-batches, coatings, and textile chemicals) and D2C Pet care. The rebranding reiterates the value of Cosmo and strengthens its focus to create a better life for the people, the world, and the community we live in; built on Trust, Empathy, and Compassion. Cosmo First Limited stands for a four-decade young Indian business conglomerate that thrives on innovation to unlock value in diverse sunrise sectors such as Polymer, Speciality Chemicals and D2C Pet Care.

Talking about the rebranding, Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman and Managing Director, Cosmo First said, "Cosmo at its core has always been pioneering revolutionary innovations to create a better life. All through our journey, we have prided ourselves in our ability to provide industry-first niche solutions in the areas of packaging, lamination, industrial and labelling applications. We have made inspiring diversifications into speciality chemicals, consumer care, and D2C retail, aiming to be a pioneer in these previously fragmented industries."

"We would like to be the first choice for all our stakeholders and will strive hard to always stay ahead of the curve to provide industry-first solutions," he added.

Cosmo First with its continued aspiration aims to steer high-growth businesses in India that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable, and deliver lasting value for all the stakeholders through innovation, excellence, collaboration, integrity and customer-centricity. The website for the new umbrella brand is www.cosmofirst.com.

Established in 1981, Cosmo First Limited is a four-decade-old global business conglomerate with entities - Cosmo Films, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, Zigly and Cosmo Foundation. Cosmo Films is one of the most preferred global brands offering value-added BOPP films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications. With innovation, development, and research embedded in its core values, Cosmo First has ventured into successful businesses like Cosmo Speciality Chemicals (master batches, coatings, textile chemicals, and adhesives) and Zigly, a D2C Omni channel pet care business under its entity. The company has been at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes.

Cosmo First has a strong focus on sustainability and invests in promoting innovative practices toward ensuring a safer planet for future generations. The website for the umbrella brand is www.cosmofirst.com.

