Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals that is celebrated across the country with complete joy and happiness. Also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival is celebrated on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ganesh arrived on earth from Kailash Parbat with mother Goddess Parvati and people celebrated his arrival in a festive manner. Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls in August or September when devotees indulge in the festive fever for ten days. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on August 31, Wednesday. The last day of the auspicious puja will be observed on September 9, 2022. As you look forward to celebrating Ganeshotsav this year, here is everything you must know about it. Scroll down to know about Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 date and significance.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2022?

As mentioned before, the 10-day Ganeshotsav begins on August 31, Wednesday. The Ganpati Sthapna (idol establishment) is practised through a puja where chants and prayers are sung to welcome Lord Ganesh on earth. The puja tithi begins from 11:04 a.m. and will last up to 01:37 p.m. on August 31. The Ganpati Visarjan (idol immersion) will be held on September 9, Friday. Both these days are observed as public holidays in India. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BMC Makes It Mandatory for Mumbaikars To Immerse PoP Idols in Artificial Lakes.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

The 10-day Ganeshotsav or Ganpati festival is marked by the installation of Lord Ganesh's idol at homes and public places. It is known that Lokmanya Tilak started the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in 1893 by placing the first Lord Ganesh idol in Pune. Auspicious celebrations of the festival include developing pandals (temporary stages) for the public; distributing modaks and laddoos as God's favourite offerings; and chanting hymns to pray for happiness, wisdom and intelligence. It is known that Lord Ganesha or Vinayaka is the God of new beginnings who removes obstacles and gives strength to fight the world's evils. Many people also observe a fast on Ganesh Chaturthi. It is indeed one of the most-awaited festivals in Maharashtra when people come together to hold grand events and celebrate it in full show. The festival comes to an end on the tenth day, which is also known as Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).