Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara bookings are now open in India. Customers can pre-book the Grand Vitara at any NEXA showroom or via Nexa website with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. In addition to this, the carmaker also announced that the global unveil of Grand Vitara will take place on July 20, 2022. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India; Prices Start From 8.35 Lakh.

The upcoming Vitara Mid-size SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Toyota Hyryder. It is said to be Maruti's version of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was unveiled last month.

A dominant and fierce new breed of SUVs is about to be unleashed. Introducing Grand Vitara. The game-changer that you have been waiting for and it's coming soon to NEXA. Bookings Open - https://t.co/p853L6dYxD#GrandVitara #ANewBreedOfSUVs #NEXA #CreateInspire #BookingsOpen pic.twitter.com/RRr9d3TMpr — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) July 11, 2022

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could get similar features as that of Hyryder, including panoramic sunroof, a soft-touch dashboard, a full hybrid powertrain and premium leather interiors. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Maruti Suzuki will reveal the full features and specifications of the Grand Vitara on July 20.

