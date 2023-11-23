Credit Cards for Contactless Payments, Rewards on Spends, and More - Apply on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, stands at the forefront as one of India's best destinations for cutting-edge credit cards and a myriad of financial products. In collaboration with leading partners, Bajaj Markets offers a range of credit cards designed for easy contactless payments. Experience the future of transactions by applying for these innovative credit cards on the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

Also Read | Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Team Uncovers Supply Chain Attack by North Korean Hackers Targeting CyberLink Users.

Here are some standout features that make these cards an ideal choice:

* Lifetime-free advantage: Some of the credit cards offered through Bajaj Markets come with a lifetime-free benefit, eliminating any joining or annual fees. This ensures that individuals enjoy the perks of contactless payments without additional costs.

Also Read | Google Bard New Feature Update: Google’s AI Chatbot Allows Users To Ask Questions About YouTube Videos and Get Answers Related To Video's Content.

* Rewards that matter: Unlock a world of attractive rewards and cashback with every transaction. These rewards can be redeemed against a diverse array of options, making spending even more rewarding.

* Fuel surcharge waiver: Save on every journey with a fuel surcharge waiver at all applicable locations.

* Swift and secure contactless payments: Experience the future of payments with quick, convenient, and secure transactions facilitated by contactless-enabled cards.

Bajaj Markets offers a diverse portfolio of cards designed to cater to various needs. The advantages of applying for a credit card on Bajaj Markets are manifold:

* Hassle-free digital application

* Trusted partnerships

* Variety tailored to customers' needs

One can apply for these feature-rich credit cards through the Bajaj Markets app or website. Enjoy the benefits of lifetime-free credit cards, a 100% digital application process, and a diverse array of options tailored to unique preferences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)