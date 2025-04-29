BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Leading global travel app Skyscanner, today released its 'Pitch Perfect Journeys' report, revealing how the love of cricket is shaping the travel choices of Indians. With nearly half (47%) of Indians ready to swap their sofas for seats at the stadium-both within the country and abroad-the passion for the sport is higher than ever before. The findings show that cricket is not just a game, but a way of life, with an overwhelming 98% of respondents admitting to their love for the game. For Indian travellers, matchday is just the beginning. Skyscanner's latest data reveals that 50% of fans are choosing to extend their cricket trips by 3-4 days, turning it into a full-fledged getaway. From savouring local flavours to checking off tourist landmarks and iconic sites, fans are making the most of their trip by exploring the host city. In fact, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a major driver, with 80% of cricket fans excited to travel and support their favourite teams, turning it into one of the most anticipated travel moments of the year. Cricket fans are drawn to live experiences, with 67% of Indians having already soaked in the excitement of being in the stadium, and 94% eager to relive that thrilling atmosphere in the near future. As cricket emerges as a major travel motivator, travellers are pairing their passion for the game with smart, practical planning. For 55% of fans, location and the stadium atmosphere are the top considerations, followed by the participating teams (51%). Additionally, factors like the possibility of combining the match with a holiday (42%) also holds weight, while practical considerations such as easy access to the stadium (38%), accommodation costs (37%), relaxed visa policies (34%), and flight costs (29%) play a significant role in planning their cricket-centric trips too. Sharing his views on the survey, Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner Travel and Destinations Expert, shares, "Indians have always had a deep love for travel, and now they are bringing that same energy to their passion for cricket. With nearly half (48%) planning their trips to watch a live match up to two months in advance, it is clear that cricket-fuelled travel is on the rise, with fans mapping out every detail, right down to who they want to share the experience with. Friends top the list as the preferred matchday companions for 74% of Indians, followed by family (59%) and spouses or partners (46%), proving that cricket is not just a game, it's a shared experience. This rising interest in travelling for cricket is a perfect example of Sport Mode--one of the key travel trends we identified in our Travel Trends 2025 report--where travellers combine their love for sports with their desire to explore new places. At Skyscanner, we're thrilled to be cheering them on as their love for the game quite literally takes flight. Whether it's scoring the best flight deals with Price Alerts, finding the cheapest days to travel using Whole Month, or zeroing in on accommodation close to the stadium using our interactive map --our tools and search features are designed to help travellers make smarter choices, and in a stress-free manner, all while ensuring their bank balance does not get bowled over." Fan-driven travel trends for the ultimate cricket getaway:

* Australia and Mumbai top the charts among the list of destinations: The excitement is not limited to the matchday experience. Indians are also eyeing destinations they want to check off their bucket list. When it comes to witnessing international tournaments, Australia takes the top spot, with over half (56%) of Indians keen to visit the Land Down Under, followed by England (46%), New Zealand (40%), and the UAE (31%).

On the home turf, Mumbai leads the scoreboard drawing in 1 in 5 (20%) Indians for its electrifying stadium vibes and the chance to soak in the city's culture, with Bangalore (18%), Chennai (13%) and Delhi (12%) following closely behind.

* Chennai Super Kings fans hit it out of the park: The cricket fever is on a new high with the ongoing Indian Premier League, sparking fierce team loyalty and travel plans among Indians. Chennai Super Kings fans are leading the charge, with nearly 3 in 10 (29%) Indians willing to travel to another city to cheer them on, followed by fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (19%) and Mumbai Indians (18%).

* Wankhede is the Holy Grail for cricket fans: Iconic stadiums are also a major draw for cricket enthusiasts who want to catch the live action in a stadium for its cricketing history. Wankhede in Mumbai tops the wishlist, with 55% of Indians eager to experience the legendary atmosphere, while Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Lord's in England also draw in 52% of Indians.

* Cricket trips = Full toss fun for Indians! Turning cricket trips into full-fledged travel experiences, Indians know how to make every trip count. Topping the list is shopping (57%), trying the local cuisine (44%), exploring tourist hotspots (42%) and even sneaking in a quick getaway outside the city (39%).

When it comes to food, Mumbai's iconic Vada Pav reigns supreme as it does on the streets of Mumbai, with 41% of Indians more interested in trying the staple food of the Maximum City. Chennai's Dosa and chutney (30%), Delhi's momo (27%) and Bengaluru's filter coffee and idlis (26%) are also fan favourites with travellers keen on trying these local snacks when in the city.

With so many fans eager to experience the thrilling atmosphere of a live match, it's not just about being there, it's about making the most of every moment. Taran Singh, a popular sports influencer and cricket enthusiast, known for his much-awaited match-day content and expert insights, shares more on how to elevate your stadium experience and travel smart this IPL season. He says, "Cricket in India isn't just a game anymore, it's become a full-blown travel experience. Whether it's following your favourite team from city to city during the IPL or planning a match weekend with friends and family, fans today are building their itineraries around cricket calendars. I have personally done this and the energy at the stadium is unmatched. For someone like me who is often hopping between cities to catch the action, planning smart is key. I rely on Skyscanner to keep track of fare trends, compare flight and stay options in one place, and book when the timing and price feels right. One of my favourite tricks is taking red-eye flights--they help me land great deals because of the less popular flight times while starting my day early, so I can jump straight into the excitement and maximise my time at the destination. It takes the guesswork out of planning and helps me focus on the experience." Taran Singh also shared his top tips to help cricket fans make the most of their match day experience:

1. Pick the right seats: Go for upper-tier seats behind the bowler's arm for a better view and a bit more ventilation. It makes a difference, especially during those long innings.

2. Arrive early: Stadium gates usually open 2-3 hours before the match. Get in early to skip long queues, settle in.

3. Protect your ticket like gold: Your physical ticket is your only entry pass. If the barcode is torn, faded or tampered with, you will be turned away--no matter what. Handle with care.

4. Cut the clutter: Most stadiums don't allow backpacks or large handbags. If you must carry something, keep it to a small sling bag or use your pockets for essentials.

5. Dress for comfort, not just style: Light cotton clothes work best in the heat. Don't forget your cap, sunscreen and sunglasses. And wear comfortable shoes as you will be walking a lot.

6. Stick to the stadium rules: Security checks are tight. Power banks, food, metal objects, water bottles, helmets are not allowed in. Check the prohibited list beforehand. Notes to the Editor:

Data based on a recent Skyscanner Pitch Perfect Journeys survey conducted from 24th to 31st March 2025, among 2,000 Indian cricket fans aged 18 to 65.

