Arsenal vs PSG Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Arsenal will welcome French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. Both these teams have been the standout performers in the competition and exceeded expectations after years of below-par runs in Europe’s premier competition. The Gunners decimated Real Madrid in the quarters and the manner of the victory by Mikel Arteta and his men has everyone considering them as the favourites. Opponents PSG, though, are no pushovers and have already got the better of English champions Liverpool in the previous round. This will be the third straight English opposition they will be facing this campaign. Arsenal versus PSG will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semifinals Preview: Barcelona vs Inter Milan Revives Memories of UCL 2010 Epic; Arsenal Hosts PSG.

Thomas Partey is suspended for Arsenal and his absence will surely be felt, considering how crucial he has been in the midfield. Declan Rice will be instructed to play the defensive midfield role with Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard pushing forward to join the attack. Leandro Trossard plays the lone striker up top and will be flanked by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings.

Ousmane Dembele has been a key performer for the PSG team and Arsenal will do well to keep him quiet in the final third. With Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz in midfield, the away side will feel confident of dominating in the central areas. Marquinhos brings with him the calming influence needed in games of this magnitude at the back. Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will use their pace to create chances from the wide areas. PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Weakness Under the High Ball Could Be Exploited by Arsenal in UCL 2024–25 Semi-Finals.

When is Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal are set to take on PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final on Wednesday, April 30. The Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 semi-final match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary) TV channels. For Arsenal vs PSG online viewing options, look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLiv app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Arsenal vs PSG match on the Jiotv app for free. It will be an end-to-end contest with both teams creating plenty of chances here. Expect the game to end in a 2-1 win in favour of Arsenal.

