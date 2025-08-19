NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a trusted leader in India's pumps industry, has achieved another milestone in its green energy journey on securing approval from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) under the "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Yojana / PM-KUSUM B scheme. The contract covers the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of 1,884 Off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS), amounting to a total order size of Rs. 49 Crs.

Also Read | BMW 330Li M Sport '50 Jahre' Edition, BMW M340i '50 Jahre' Edition Launched in India, Limited Units Available; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest BMW 3 Series.

The project will provide farmers with sustainable irrigation solutions that are reliable, efficient, and easy to maintain. Crompton's end-to-end scope includes a five-year warranty, repair and maintenance services, and advanced Remote Monitoring Systems (RMS) for each installation, ensuring dependable performance in rural and off-grid regions. Delivery will be backed by trained personnel, district-level service centers, and a bilingual helpline for responsive support throughout the contract period.

In a country where over 60% of the population depends on agriculture, reliable irrigation remains a constant challenge. Government-backed schemes like PM-KUSUM and the National Solar Mission are accelerating the adoption of solar water pumps to address water scarcity and erratic electricity in rural areas and are driven by the demand for efficient irrigation, rising environmental awareness, and new technologies such as IoT-enabled monitoring. This creates a strong opportunity for Crompton to deliver high-performance, future-ready solutions that advance renewable energy goals while supporting farming communities.

Also Read | BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reacts On Shubman Gill’s Inclusion in Team India’s Squad For Asia Cup 2025 As Vice-Captain, Says ‘We Obviously See Leadership Qualities in Him’ (Watch Video).

Mr. Rajat Chopra, Business Head - Home Electricals & Pumps at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "Being selected by MSEDCL under the PM-KUSUM scheme to deliver 1,884 solar water pumping systems is a proud moment for us. This project, with an order size of Rs. 49 Crs, strengthens our commitment to providing farmers with solutions that are not only efficient and durable but also sustainable for the long term. It reflects the trust placed in Crompton's product quality, service network, and technical expertise. We will continue to drive clean energy adoption and help farming communities gain reliable access to water through innovative pumping technology."

With over 85 years of experience, Crompton continues to innovate and lead in delivering energy-efficient, durable, and smart pumping technologies that align with India's clean energy and water accessibility goals.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)