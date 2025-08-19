Gurugram, August 19: BMW India has launched its new BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition and BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition models as the BMW 3 series completed 50 years. These special '50 Jahre' edition cars are only produced in limited numbers; therefore, only a few customers will get them. The cars were manufactured locally at BMW's Chennai facility. The German automaker produced only 50 units of the ‘50 Jahre’ Edition of the BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and the BMW M340i.

BMW said that the BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition and BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition cars will be available exclusively on the BMW Online Shop. 50 Jahre means "50 years" in Germany. BMW 3 Series completing 50 years, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “For five decades and across seven generations, the BMW 3 Series has stood as the undisputed benchmark for driving pleasure, a true pioneer that created a new vehicle category and continues to be the best-selling premium automobile worldwide." He said the ‘50 Jahre’ Limited Editions of the BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW M340i were the company's tribute to this heritage. Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Hybrid Electric Vehicle in India.

BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition Price, Specifications and Features

BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition price in India is INR 64,00,000 (ex-showroom). The BMW 330Li M Sports edition highlights include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 255 bhp power and 400 Nm peak torque. The car takes 6.2 seconds to reach from zero to 100 kmph. The limited edition comes with an M High-GLoss Shadowline, kidney grille, rear diffusers, window surrounds, high-gloss black tailpipes and a sporty look.

The BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition has a carbon fibre interior, a BMW Head-up display, and 3D Augmented View navigation. The company said, "... it comes with meticulously laser-engraved artwork with a ‘1/50’ badging signalling the highly exclusive nature of the edition." The car is offered in M Carbon Black, Skyscraper Grey, and Mineral White shades. Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched in India, Bookings Will Open on August 23, 2025; Check Price and Features.

BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features

BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition Price is INR 76,90,000 (ex-showroom). The original version of the BMW M340i was launched in 2021, and it continues its status of having "the quickest internal combustion engine car to be built in India". The ‘50 Jahre’ Edition comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that can achieve 369 bhp power and 500 Nm peak torque. The car has a "50 Jahre" emblem on the front and rear, special hubcaps, M badging and M340i model badging in high gloss black. It has 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels, Vernasca leather upholstery with M highlights, sports seat and interior trim stripes in Carbon Fibre.

