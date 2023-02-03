Aircraft module repair work going on at Crown Group's Defence Aerospace MRO and Avionics repair facility in Goa

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): The Crown Group with over 40 years of expertise in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities with their recent major international OEM tie-ups is fully equipped and all set to provide full MRO & Avionics support to existing fleet of Indian Fighter Jets such as Mig 29K of the Indian Navy and MiG-29, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and Sukoi - 30 of the Indian Air Force.

Crown Group Defence, India's leading defence MRO major supporting the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative has set up two state of the art facilities managed by a core team of trained professionals, both from the military and industry catering to Defence Aerospace MRO and Avionics repairs, including an NABL accredited calibration laboratory in Goa along with six world-class facilities & workshops pan India for taking on specialised MRO & manufacturing activities based on customer requirements.

Crown Group's Aerospace division companies, 'Aviatech Enterprises Private limited' (AEPL) and 'Zealtek Enterprises Private Limited' (ZEPL) together provide quality technical services to the aviation sector of the Indian armed forces viz. the Indian Navy and the Indian Airforce. These companies assist the Armed Forces to maintain their aircraft and onboard equipment operational; catering to equipment supplied by varied OEMs worldwide.

Both Aviatech and Zealtek have technical collaborations with major OEMs that enable them to provide the following quality services:

* ROH of defence aviation Rotables.

* Design and Development of airborne equipment.

* Design and Development of ground testers associated to operations of various Eastern and Western origin aircrafts.

* Supply of genuine OEM spares for Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and HAL.

* Provision of NABL Accredited calibration services to calibrate all types of instruments that measures AC/DC and RF; including Mechanical gauges from -0.865 to 600 bar.

Rear Adm Devender Sudan (Retd), Head of Aerospace Crown Group Defence said "Crown Group's focus is on expanding in-country capability towards Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircrafts and its aggregates, along with manufacturing. We have partnered with international OEMs, and also undertaken in-house development, to demonstrate the commitment of Crown Group to further the Govt. of India's vision of achieving self-reliance, particularly in defence sector."

Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) is a vital part in an aircraft's lifecycle, and its cost and time for overhaul affect operations and smooth functioning. MRO of fighter jets and associated equipment requires a lot of skill, experience, aviation safety where strict checks and procedures must be followed.

India has fairly large military aviation assets that have been acquired from international OEMs over last many years. Keeping these assets serviceable and combat-ready is paramount and has been a much bigger challenge over acquisition, especially so in times when spares, components and technology supply lines have been affected due to various reasons.

"Indigenisation of military aviation MRO is even more critical for making Atmanirbhar Bharat a success. Indigenous MRO from organised private sector should be highly encouraged for success of Make in India." Said Vikas Banga, Chief Strategy Officer, Crown Group Defence.

"Indian Military Aviation forces should ensure that critical equipment is maintained through Indian organisations having original OEM tie-ups. This will not only ensure a better quality of service but also enhance the life of the equipment with improved functioning of mission-critical equipment." Added Vikas Banga.

Crown Group Defence recently partnered with a leading French electronic system manufacturing and testing group, to establish Electronic Repair Center and for joint development and deployment of maintenance test solutions for the Indian Defence sector.

Through its partnership with OEMs who are engaged in the business of design, manufacturing and support of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE), test programs, test systems and associated services intended for the Development, Integration, Production and Maintenance of Electronic Systems, Crown Group will utilize their respective technical expertise and capabilities, towards enhancing operational availability of aircraft fleets and contribute to the security of the nation.

"Leading the way in making India self-reliant in defence MRO & manufacturing, Crown Group Defence has opened its indigenous facilities to international companies to partner and leverage its capabilities for setting up MRO & manufacturing base in the country, thereby leading to reduced timeframes for repair and enhanced operational availability of assets." Said Vice Adm Paras Nath (Retd) AVSM, VSM, Group President, Crown Group Defence.

Crown Group Defence will showcase its indigenously developed technology innovations in maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing for the Indian Aviation-Defence Forces, Air Force, Navy, Land Forces and Coast Guard at the Aero-India 2023, 13th - 17th February 2023, at Chalet no. 41, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

