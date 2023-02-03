Al- Nassr will be looking to go top of the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al- Fateh in an away tie. With 33 points from 14 games, Al- Nassr are currently second but just a point shy off Al- Shabab, who have played two games more. The Saudi League has certainly gained the focus of football fans around the world since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the country but it will be down to how the team performs more than individual brilliance. Opponents Al Fateh are currently sixth in the points table and head into the contest on the back of a 2-0 win over Al-Waheda. They are no pushovers and will challenge Al-Nassr in their own backyard. Al-Fateh versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Al-Nassr Women's Football Team, Wishes Them Good Luck for Remaining Games (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup and they will be eager to bounce back in style from that poor result. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack for the visitors and all eyes will be on him as the football legend looks to score his first goal in the league. Anderson Souza will play as the no 10 with Gonzalo Martinez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the wings.

Jacob Rinne, in goal for Al-Fateh, should expect a busy day at work, with Al-Nassr expected to dominate the attacking stats. Marwane Saadane and Ammar Duhaim will form the central defensive partnership, with Petros Araujo playing the sweeper role in midfield. Feras Brikan, in the attacking third is known for his hold-up play and will try and bring others into the play.

When is Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al Hasa. The game will be held on February 3, 2023 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Brutally Attacked for Poor Performance at Al-Nassr, Alleged Club Director Says 'Spent 200 Million Euros and He Only Knows How to Say SIUUU' (Watch Viral Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Hence, fans can watch live telecast of the Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr match on the Sony Sports 2 channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this contest. Fans in India can watch online live streaming of the Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr match in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It should be a tough game for both teams but expect Al-Nassr to claim all three points from the contest considering they have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

