New Delhi [India], Sep 22 (ANI): Crude oil production during August totalled 2,519 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), down 5.9 per cent than the target and 2.29 per cent lower than production in same period of last year, the government said on Wednesday.

Crude oil production by ONGC in the nomination blocks was 1,642.76 TMT, less than monthly target of August 2021 (6.31 per cent) as well as April to August target (3.79 per cent), according to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Also, it is less than actual production in corresponding month and period of last year (3.83 per cent) and April to August 2020 (4.64 per cent).

Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd in the nomination blocks was 242.98 TMT, higher than actual production in corresponding month and period of last year (4.34 per cent) and April to August 2020 (0.74 per cent).

However, it is less than monthly target of August 2021 (3.33 per cent) as well as April to August target (1.91 per cent).

Crude oil production by private and joint venture companies in the PSC/RSC regime was less than monthly target of August 2021 (6.15 per cent) as well as April to August target (2.69 per cent).

Also, it was less than actual production in corresponding month and period of last year (0.64 per cent) and April to August 2020 (0.64 per cent).

Natural gas production during August was 2923.94 MMSCM, which is 20.23 per cent higher when compared with production of August 2020 but 10.14 per cent lower than the monthly target.

Cumulative natural gas production during April to August was 13985.76 MMSCM, which is 19.94 per cent higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 6.39 per cent lower when compared with target for the period. (ANI)

