Rajasthan Royals is one such franchise that has a witty admin on social media. The official account of the RR franchise on many occasions has been witty and even trolled the other franchises, of course in good spirit. Now this time, it was Punjab Kings who trolled hilariously after RR ended up having the last laugh. As one may recall, RR won the game in the last over as the match went down the live wire. It was Kartik Tyagi who scalped a couple of wickets in the last and led the team to a stunning win. IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Share Video From Happy Dressing Room After Defeating PBKS.

So talking about the trolling part, PBKS took a jibe at Rajasthan Royals fielders who dropped five catches while KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were batting. The fielding was one aspect where the RR players looked shabby. When RR finally got a wicket, PBKS took a jibe at RR and wrote, "And finally #RR holds onto a catch tonight." The official account obviously remembered the jibe and at the end of the match, they took to social media and retweeted the tweet by PBKS with a befitting reply.

Tweet:

Held our nerves too. 😉 https://t.co/vfBOfPwAOS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 21, 2021

In one of the tweets, he even labelled Kartik Tyagi as the wildcard of the game who changed the tides in their favour. As of now, Rajasthan Royals is placed on number five of the IPL 2021 points table. The team now has 8 points in their kitty. Punjab Kings on the other hand is placed on number seven after losing the game.

