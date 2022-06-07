New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/ATK): Almost all financial markets, including crypto, are experiencing high volatility and sell-off due to investors' fears about the U.S. Federal Reserve's handling of inflation. The majority of cryptocurrencies are way off from their all-time highs and will need to push higher for some retail investors to break even.

Despite this reality, a turnaround in crypto market conditions will benefit some digital assets more than others. This is true for new projects such as CashFi (CFI) and mainstream cryptocurrencies that have held their nerves during the sell-off.

Cryptocurrencies are not created equal. Some have more utility and trust than others. Those that have an edge will benefit their holders during the next crypto market turnaround. Bitcoin (BTC) and BNB Coin (BNB) are likely to appreciate and rise closer to the previous all-time highs.

CashFi (CFI)There is something special about being new and young. CashFi is a new platform taking liquid staking to the next level. Through liquid staking, CashFi will address legacy challenges that include asset inefficiency, lower yields, and lack of instant access to staked tokens.

Investors will buy CFI tokens because they know that they will enjoy the benefits of unlocking their staked tokens whenever they want to.

CashFi will also expand its offerings to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFT are the latest frenzy within the cryptocurrency market and their popularity extends to people outside the crypto space.

The CashFi ecosystem will include an adaptable CFI NFT Marketplace that will offer users services and experiences matched by OpenSea and others leading marketplaces. Users will be able to buy, explore, buy, and flip NFT on CFI NFT Marketplace.

CashFi is developing CFI Synths, a synthetics protocol focusing on the commodities trading market. CFI Synths will solve the main drawbacks of legacy commodities traders. These challenges are leverage, the concentration of assets, and the lack of global accessibility.

As the centrepiece of the CashFi ecosystem, the CFI governance token will offer investors several benefits and use cases. Holders of the CFI governance token can determine the future of the project through voting.

CashFi staking is critical as it safeguards and maintains the CashFi network due to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The CFI token will be a temporary inflation token to increase the benefits provided by CashFi staking. The security and strength of the CashFi network will depend on more stakers staking their CFI tokens.

CashFi is a complete ecosystem that offers a gateway to the next-level liquid staking, NFT marketplace, and more. It is only a matter of time before the CFI token increases in value.

Bitcoin (BTC)Bitcoin is by far the most popular and trusted cryptocurrency in the world. A cryptocurrency market turnaround will immediately favour the leading digital asset as institutional investors are comfortable investing in the asset.

New investors dipping their feet in the crypto sector are likely to invest in BTC before they can make their way to altcoins such as CFI. Bitcoin enjoys the first-mover advantage and it is also the starting point for many people who want to buy other tokens.

The market downturn has seen many cryptocurrencies lose a fair share of their value. Bitcoin has managed to trade above USD 28K for some time. This is a good starting point for the leading cryptocurrency to charge towards another all-time high.

BNB Coin (BNB)A turnaround in the cryptocurrency market will likely favour BNB Coin, the native token of the Binance ecosystem.

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by traded volume. As more people trade crypto, Binance will generate income through trading fees. This will increase the value of BNB Coin in the long run.

Binance's BNB Chain, a smart contract platform for fast and low-fee transactions, is gaining traction among developers and users. This is a major development that will improve the price of BNB Coin in the future.

