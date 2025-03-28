cult UNBOUND is about embracing the spirit of togetherness, the thrill of competition, and the power of a supportive community

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28: Fitness in India has evolved significantly, yet the need for a platform that truly tests physical capabilities and unites the fitness community has never been greater. To provide a level-playing field to all fitness enthusiasts, regardless of whether they are a beginner or a pro, cult, India's leading fitness and wellness brand, is introducing the cult UNBOUND Championship. This event will bring together all fitness warriors to compete on April 12, 2025, at KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

More than just a competition, the cult UNBOUND Championship is an intense challenge that pushes the limits of both body and mind. Designed for all fitness levels, it provides an opportunity to assess and elevate one's physical capabilities in a high-energy, competitive environment.

The Championship Format

The championship features a comprehensive fitness circuit that challenges competitors across multiple domains:

* Multiple Workout Zones in a Time-Based Challenge: Participants will navigate through specialized workout stations such as 1 km running, push presses, box jump burpees, tyre flips, farmer's carries, sled push & pulls, alternating back lunges and rowing. These workout zones are designed to bring out the absolute best from the participants while showcasing their unwavering stamina, and indomitable spirit. The success will be determined by who completes the entire circuit in the shortest time possible.

* Competition Categories: Participants can compete in Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Singles and Women's Doubles, allowing for individual glory and team strategy.

* Recognition: All participants will receive prizes and goodies worth up to Rs. 10,00,000, including exclusive Adidas hampers and finisher medals. The top performers will also secure a combined prize pool of Rs. 3,00,000 and earn a spot on the All-India Leaderboard Ranking.

The Ultimate Gathering of Fitness Community

Designed to be an immersive experience, the event aims to ignite excitement and inspire a deeper commitment to fitness and wellness. The dynamic event space will host engaging fitness programs and interactive workshops, and exclusive brand showcases. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to connect with renowned celebrities, influencers, and sports personalities, making their experience truly unforgettable.

"cult UNBOUND Championship creates a platform where fitness enthusiasts can not only challenge themselves but also connect with a community that shares the same passion," said Santhosh Kumar, CTO, cult. "The energy of competing alongside others who understand your dedication is unparalleled, and it elevates everyone's performance. The Championship will be that stage for everyone, be it a pro athlete or someone at the beginner level."

cult UNBOUND isn't just about winning, it is about embracing the spirit of togetherness, the thrill of competition, and the power of a supportive community. The event will be hosted in a climate-controlled indoor arena featuring a carefully designed circuit, ensuring an optimal environment for participants.

Whether you're here to compete, connect, or cheer, cult UNBOUND is where your fitness journey reaches new heights. Fitness enthusiasts can now secure their place through the cult app or the cult UNBOUND website to test their limits like never before.

Curefit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2016, is India's largest fitness company and wellness platform. cult, from the house of Curefit, was established with a mission to make fitness easy, fun and accessible to everyone, and has emerged as a community celebrating the joy of fitness. The brand today offers a range of fitness services ranging from group workouts, gyms and personalized fitness solutions, as well as an expansive selection of quality fitness products for the everyday athlete. The company's vision is to empower everyone towards an active and healthier lifestyle through innovative fitness solutions, enabled by technology.

