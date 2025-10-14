PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Cupid Limited (BSE - 530843, NSE - CUPID), India's leading manufacturer and exporter of premium healthcare and wellness products, is proud to announce that it has been recognised at the Maharashtra State Export Award Ceremony 2025 for its outstanding export performance.

The prestigious event, organised by the Government of Maharashtra, was held on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 10:00 AM at Taj Lands End, Bandra (West), Mumbai.

The ceremony felicitated top-performing exporters, acknowledging their exceptional contribution to Maharashtra's global trade leadership.

Cupid Limited has demonstrated robust growth and consistently delivered excellence in international markets across Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Its strong focus on innovation, quality, and social impact has positioned it among India's most trusted brands in the global healthcare and wellness segment.

The award reaffirms Cupid Limited's continued focus on expanding its international footprint while making meaningful contributions to India's export growth and sustainable development goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Government of Maharashtra. This award is a testament to our team's commitment to quality, innovation, and purpose-driven growth. Cupid's success in exports reflects not only our product excellence but also India's growing reputation as a trusted manufacturing hub for health and wellness solutions worldwide."

