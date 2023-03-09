New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): A person who used to deceive people by trying to sell them fake currency notes through an Instagram account was arrested by a special cell of Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police in Jalore district of Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, the accused's movements were tracked to Telangana, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan before he was caught in Jalore district of the desert state.

During the course of the investigation, the investigating officer (IO) of the case contacted the alleged fraudster as a decoy customer and also transferred Rs 3,000 through UPI account to his Google pay number. Accused assured him that he would send Rs 6,000 in exchange for Rs 3,000.

He also told the IO that he would send a parcel containing fake currency notes of Rs 6,000 through Amazon that would reach within 24 hours but he avoided the police decoy customer and did not dispatch any parcel.

On the basis of technical evidence efforts were made to trace the accused. The accused, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, kept changing his location across various states of India. Finally, with the help of technical data and field inputs, the accused was located at Maitriwara village of Raniwara town in Rajasthan's Jalore district.

Mobile phones, fake coupons and mobile accessories used in the crime were recovered from his possession, the statement said.

According to the statement, he started with the fraud by trying to deceive people on the pretext of introducing and recruiting them for a gigolo club. In order to gain unlawfully, in the name of a gigolo club, he would collect money from them and thereafter never respond by changing his mobile number. After this, he started deceiving people on the pretext of selling fake currency notes through his Instagram ID -- @fake__currency_indian.

Accused uploaded some videos on his Instagram ID where fake Indian currency was being displayed, according to the statement. He uploaded these videos to show his victims that the currency notes that he will supply/deliver look like genuine one.

The accused used to take payments in his UPI-linked five bank accounts. The accused during the interrogation also disclosed that he used to speak to his targets through voice over internet protocol (VoIP)/WhatsApp calls only. After receiving payments from his targets, he used to display videos on his Instagram ID showing that he has put all those currency notes in the parcel for dispatching it to the victim but the parcel was not booked by him through any courier. Afterwards, he avoided the targets/victims after receiving payments. (ANI)

