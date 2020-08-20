Atlanta [USA]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyble, the US-based cyber threat intelligence service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Industry veteran Mandar Patil to script the next phase of growth for their Cyber Threat Intelligence Services across the International markets.

Mandar will be responsible for a focused growth strategy, covering the evangelization of our Cyble Risk intelligence platform, global partner strategy, and customer success.

"Mandar is a well-known figure in the industry with over 15 years of experience and has a proven record of building long term business relationships with both customers and industry partners. His strong market presence and relationships are assets that will complement and enhance Cyble's ability to meet the needs of our customers. We are thrilled with his appointment and wish him success with the Cyble's global team," said Beenu Arora, Cyble CEO.

With the geopolitical tensions, trade wars and global pandemic, the cyber threat landscape has become more complicated than ever. Organizations are under the looming threat of being attacked by nefarious groups such as ransomware operators.

Furthermore, the exposure of organizations in the context of the deep web and dark web is a growing concern for executives and boards across the world.

Cyble offers an enterprise-grade solution, Cyble Vision, powered by machine learning as well as human analysis, to give organizations critical insights towards threats introduced by cybercrime groups, partners, and suppliers.

Cyble processes billions of records and events on a daily basis from open Internet and dark web and converts these data points into actionable insights through their proprietary risk models.

Another Cyble product, AmiBreached.com, allows consumers to see whether or not their information has been exposed in the deep web or dark web.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Cyble family at such a pivotal stage. Cyble is not just another cyber intelligence company, but so much more. Their unique approach of detecting and de-hashing the threats at the upstream provides a competitive advantage and clear path to continued growth," said Mandar Patil.

