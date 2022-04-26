Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest manufacturer of agarbathi, has launched an innovative social media campaign to increase engagement with Gen Z and to inspire them to pray. The link to participate in this fun contest is www.instagram.com/p/CcnNqUPhUp7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.

Cycle Pure Agarbathi invites all its social media followers to create reels on Instagram using the brand's new catchy audio 'Cycle Agarbathi Jalao, Connect to Bhagwan Ji' and stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro.

The contest opened on 21st April 2022 and the last day to submit entries is 30th May 2022.

To win the contest, the participant will have to record a whacky, interesting or funny reel using a Cycle Pure agarbathi product in the film and tag the brand's official Instagram account www.instagram.com/cycle.in. The most entertaining/popular reel creator will walk away with the latest iPhone Pro.

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathies, which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation' NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

