Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): Fipola Retail India, India's leading omnichannel meat D2C (Direct to consumer) start-up, announces its aggressive expansion plans across the southern part of India by investing over INR 40 crores.

This investment would be made to double its retail presence across the key states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Hyderabad by March 2022. It would take Fipola's retail presence to over 100+ stores, making it one of the leading meat retail start-ups of the country.

Throwing some light on this announcement, Sushil Kanugolu, Founder & Managing Director, Fipola Retail India, said, "Fipola is charting an extremely aggressive expansion strategy for the year 2022. To begin with, we would be launching over 40 stores across our existing markets, which would enable us to garner a very high market share in this competitive ecosystem. It is part of our larger strategy to reach over 250 retail stores pan India by 2023-24."

"From being an omnichannel meat retail player, we are now adopting a hybrid business strategy since 50% of our customers order online whereas the other 50% use the retail stores for their meat shopping. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we have registered a 400% growth in our revenues with our repeat customers' 94% retention rate. Going forward, we intend to grow at a healthy rate of over 150% by focussing on our quality products and services that would differentiate us from our competitors", added Kanugolu.

Fipola offers an unlimited choice of meats ranging from fish, poultry, lamb and goat and has serviced over 6.5 lakh customers so far. Fipola follows a 'farm to fork' model under which stock is procured directly from farmers and delivered directly to the customer after stringent quality checks. Mr. Kanugolu further added, "Fipola is known for the quality of meat that we deliver to our customers. We have a dedicated team employed right from sourcing the meat to pre-cleaning, processing and maintaining the freshness of the product to ensure that we deliver nothing but the best to our valued customers."

Customers can buy Fipola's high-quality meat products from their retail outlets. They can also get the freshly cut meat home delivered by ordering using Fipola's Mobile App (Android and IOS) and through their merchant platforms like Swiggy, Zomato & Dunzo.

Fipola Retail India Pvt Ltd is a South India based, omnichannel D2C meat and seafood retail brand founded by Mr. Sushil Kanugolu in December 2016. The brand since then has successfully redefined meat retailing in the country by delivering premium products and best in class customer service within a hygienic and convenient shopping environment. Fipola also recently diversified its services under the same umbrella.

Fipola Grill House is one of the largest, with 8 outlets in Tamil Nadu and in almost all stores in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. A brand extension caters to restaurant-style grilled chicken and shawarmas takeaways that are ready to eat.

Fipola on Wheels is another diversification, manifesting the brand's concept of 'bringing the store to your doorsteps'. This international concept of Mobile Retail Stores has its presence in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

