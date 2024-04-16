PNN

New Delhi [India], April 16: Indian mothers have been relying on the power of honey to serve healthy breakfasts on the table for decades now. The new Dabur Honey Squeezy pack brings a lot of convenience while preparing healthy meals in the rush hours of the morning. Whether it's a bowl of muesli or your favorite pancakes, drizzle a few drops of honey from this bottle and start your day on a healthy note.

Available in liquid form, Dabur offers the best honey in India to combine the goodness of health benefits and deliciousness in the same product. Adding this all-natural substance to your breakfasts can give you a natural energy boost right in the morning, with natural sugars entering your bloodstream. A few ways you can incorporate honey into your breakfast include:

- Stir a few drops in your morning cup of tea or coffee.

- Sweeten your smoothie or bowl of fruit salad with honey.

- Drizzle a small amount of honey in a bowl of oatmeal or cornflakes.

- Spread a few drops of honey on your peanut butter toast. One may Mix honey with lemon water and drink it on an empty stomach an hour or so before breakfast.

honey focuses on the health and well-being of all individuals. The brand offers pure honey with no added ingredients. Once the honey is sourced from different beehives, Dabur tests the product on different parameters.

Once these tests are over, honey gets blended in the right amount to achieve the perfect texture, color, taste, and aroma. Every bottle is sterilized before it is packed with honey to provide customers with an unadulterated substance. Therefore, the product can retain the properties of authentic Indian-sourced honey and deliver a plethora of benefits.

One of the major honey benefits is for metabolism and healthy weight management. A healthy breakfast with honey in it will help in your metabolism. As a result, honey will help promote a fit body.

Do you or your kids frequently suffer from the common cold? Embrace honey in your morning meals to help support your immunity.

Whether it's kids or adults with cough, honey can aid in it. One teaspoon of honey a day can help soothe irritation in the throat.

As per published researches, honey is reported to possesses memory-enhancing properties as well. It can help reduce stress to soothe the brain and augment memory in the long run. With natural antioxidants and several therapeutic properties, this product can promote good brain health.

With regular intake of honey, you can also expect an improvement in your oral health.

The anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties of honey will also reward you with clear skin. Its daily intake will help in healthy skin.

Daily consumption of honey is also good for heart health.

Honey can also help in healthy lipid levels, lower bad cholesterol levels in the body and help in enhancing good cholesterol.

Remember that pure honey from the house of Dabur is a superfood offering a multitude of health benefits for holistic well-being. With the new squeezy pack, incorporating it into your breakfast has become easier than ever. So, get hold of it today!

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice.

Healthy balanced diet and regular exercise play a key role in heart health, weight management and staying fit.

