Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14: Daimler Truck's commercial vehicle business in India under new leadership: Torsten Schmidt (53), currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will become the new Managing Director & CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) with a planned start in early 2026. Torsten Schmidt succeeds Satyakam Arya as CEO, who has been nominated as the designated President and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan. Torsten Schmidt will become the new Managing Director & CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) in early 2026. He succeeds Satyakam Arya, who is named as the designated President and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan. Achim Puchert, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: "Torsten is an experienced and respected leader whose global and intercultural expertise are matched by a proven ability to deliver results. His strong leadership qualities, strategic vision, financial proficiency, and comprehensive knowledge of the entire value chain make him the perfect fit for his new role and to drive our business forward."

Achim Puchert, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: "Torsten is an experienced and respected leader whose global and intercultural expertise are matched by a proven ability to deliver results. His strong leadership qualities, strategic vision, financial proficiency, and comprehensive knowledge of the entire value chain make him the perfect fit for his new role and to drive our business forward. My heartfelt thanks go to Satyakam - an outstanding leader with exceptional expertise in commercial vehicle operations and a deep commitment to customer success. Satyakam has been a driving force behind Daimler India Commercial Vehicles' success and together with his team he has established a solid footprint. We wish him all the best in his new role."

Torsten Schmidt joined Daimler in 1997 after his university graduation in Industrial Engineering and Management in Germany and the UK. Over the past 28 years, he has held numerous senior positions in Germany, India, Japan, and Brazil. Having led teams at various production sites, in the sales organization, and central functions at Daimler Truck, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, and Daimler Truck Asia, he has gained extensive experience in business transformation in Asia, Europe and Latin America. Most recently he was the CFO of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, prior to that he was based in Japan responsible for Finance and Controlling of Daimler Truck's business in Asia.

In his new role, Torsten Schmidt will report to Achim Puchert, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

About Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in India with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells trucks from 10 to 55 tons, as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis. DICV's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acres (160 hectares) including a highly modern test track and is home to the company's headquarters, R&D, and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces Daimler Trucks' brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 60 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Daimler Truck at a glance

Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") is one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with over 40 main locations and more than 100,000 employees around the globe. The founders of Daimler Truck have invented the modern transportation industry with their trucks and buses a good 125 years ago. Unchanged to this day, the company's aspirations are dedicated to one purpose: Daimler Truck works for all who keep the world moving. Its customers enable people to be mobile and get goods to their destinations reliably, on time, and safely. Daimler Truck provides the technologies, products, and services for them to do so. This also applies to the transformation to CO2-neutral driving. The company is striving to make sustainable transport a success, with profound technological knowledge and a clear view of its customers' needs. Daimler Truck's business activities are structured in five reporting segments: Trucks North America (TN) with the truck brands Freightliner and Western Star and the school bus brand Thomas Built Buses. Trucks Asia (TA) with the FUSO and RIZON commercial vehicle brands. Mercedes-Benz Trucks (MBT) with the truck brand of the same name and BharatBenz. Daimler Buses (DB) with the Mercedes-Benz and Setra bus brands. Daimler Truck's new Financial Services business (DTFS) constitutes the fifth segment, the product range in the truck segments includes light, medium and heavy trucks for long-distance, distribution and construction traffic and special-purpose vehicles used mainly in the municipal and vocational sector. The product range of the bus segment includes city buses, school buses and intercity buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to the sale of new and used commercial vehicles, the company also offers aftersales services and connectivity solutions.

