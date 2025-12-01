NewsVoir

Dallas (Texas) [US], December 1: Jashan-meaning celebration-had made its grand debut at Legacy North in Dallas, marking a milestone occasion that brings the richness of Indian cuisine to a global stage. True to its name, Jashan brings together the royal culinary legacies of India, from the Mughal grandeur to delicate flavours of the Nawabs of Awadh and the opulence of the Nizams of Hyderabad, to and the timeless traditions of the Cholas of the South. Each dish is a tribute to India's diverse heritage, reimagined with modern finesse, allowing Dallas to experience an authentic celebration of India's culinary soul.

Founded by entrepreneur Prasanna Singaraju, Jashan is more than just a restaurant; it's a cultural journey that showcases the time-honoured recipes from India's royal kitchens, brought to life using traditional techniques and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Chef Ashish Bhasin, one of India's prominent regional cuisine specialists, joins founder Prasanna Singaraju for this venture, alongside Chef Ramesh Thangaraj, the team ensures each recipe reflects its roots.

At Jashan, the menu brings alive the timeless cooking traditions that define India's rich culinary heritage, offering dishes from the history laden chowks of Lucknow, the Mughal durbars of Old Delhi, the Nizami Dastarkhwans of Hyderabad, and the coastal traditions of the "southern V" of India.

From Lucknow, diners can look forward to galouti and kakori kebabs, sheermal, slow-cooked nihari, and chaats layered with yoghurt and tangy chutneys that echo the Nazaaqath. Hyderabad offers haleem, dum biryani, pathar ka gosht, and mirchi ka salan and Qormas highlighting the region's love for spice and slow-simmered dishes. The coastal heritage appears through Chettinad and Tanjore style curries, meen moilee, Prawn and Lobster Rassa, nethili fry, with delightful pairings that include idiyappam, appam, and Neer Dosa.

The dessert selection at Jashan complete the experience with nimish and shahi tukda from Lucknow, daulat ki chaat and rabri from Delhi, qubani ka meetha and double ka meetha from Hyderabad, and elaneer payasam and adhirasam from Chennai. Dishes at Jashan will be prepared using traditional methods such as dum cooking to seal in aromas, dhungar smoking for a charcoal kiss, slow braising to achieve depth, bhunao for searing spices, baghar tempering for layered flavours, tandoor roasting for charred tenderness, and stone-searing for select meats. Saffron sourced from Pampore, carefully selected meats for texture, and locally grown microgreens will add freshness and authenticity to each plate. For those seeking a complete experience, an omakase-style tasting will offer a curated progression of these flavours, letting guests discover the stories of these cities in one visit.

Inside, warm lighting and design elements inspired by Indian craftsmanship will create a welcoming environment for families, intimate dinners, and small gatherings. Subtle architectural touches, handcrafted decor, and earthy textures will reflect the regions Jashan represents, adding depth and character to the ambience. A chef's table and private dining spaces will provide choices for those marking special events or seeking a dedicated meal.

"Home was where meals brought us together, creating moments that formed who we are. Building Jashan comes from the desire to extend these moments while keeping the essence of where I come from alive. Bringing this to Dallas is both an honour and a responsibility I carry with commitment. Each dish speaks of tradition, each service reflects care, and each visit is built to leave a lasting connection. I believe in working with people who see the purpose behind every detail, and Jashan is guided by this belief, bringing India's kitchens to a place where guests can find a piece of that familiarity and memory on the table" says Mr. Prasanna Singaraju, Founder, Jashan.

Chef Bhasin and Chef Thangaraj note that Jashan will present Dallas with a culinary chapter showcasing India's rich food origins while creating an offering that will stand apart in the city's restaurant landscape, promising something truly special for those who walk through its doors.

