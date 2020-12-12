Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dash101, the full-stack eCommerce platform was launched earlier this month. Dash101 allows individuals or organizations to either launch and manage an online business. Dash101 offers a free online shop website, industry-leading logistics SaaS solutions, online payment integrations, and marketing and promotion tools.

Individuals like merchants, traders, social media enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs can create their own online store with an integrated logistics solution, custom themes, catalogue manager, and many advanced with one mobile app. Dash101 does not require coding or subscription setup fees and enables shipping all over India with cash on delivery (COD).

Dash101 also enables scalability with online payment gateway integration, and bundles marketing and promotion services to grow one's online presence quickly.

Commenting on the occasion, Kalpak Chhajed, Co-Founder, Dash101 said, "Dash101 is the only technology solution which offers all aspects of starting an online business from the moment go. We have also partnered with 8 leading courier companies like BlueDart, DTDC, FedEx, etc. which is available out of the box for any online seller. Coupled with COD and very fast remittance; we have seen great reception with early adopters."

For organizations and eCommerce entrepreneurs, who have already launched their e-commerce business; Dash101 Logistics offers cutting-edge SaaS solutions to improve their logistics and deliveries; with advanced features like AI/ML-powered NDR Management, easy integration with Shopify, and WooCommerce.

Dash101 Logistics allows e-commerce businesses to improve their profitability by reducing RTOs, improve customer experience with their Shipping Partner Recommendation Engine (SPRe), and increases the reach by servicing 27,000+ pin codes PAN India in partnership with 8 courier partners.

Commenting further, Chhajed said, "With the increase in eCommerce business; there is a big demand for a technology product which allows an online business owner to focus more on customer experience and faster deliveries as a key differentiator. In Dash101 Logistics, we have heavily invested in automation to help scale and grow businesses faster. For example, our proprietary SPR (Shipping Partner Recommendation) engine automatically assigns courier partners based on delivery success percentages based on advanced machine learning algorithms."

Indian e-commerce, a USD 27-billion market in calendar 2019, is all set to achieve a 40 percent growth in 2020, compared to 23 percent growth in 2019. Hence larger players, SMEs, and established online businesses want better technologies to improve customer experience, profitability, and want better shipping and logistics. At the same time, there is a huge gap in addressing requirements for businesspersons who want to tap into this opportunity, who want to take a business online.

The total e-commerce market is set to reach the mark of USD 200 billion by 2025, and the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market is estimated to reach USD 100 Billion by 2025 which would contribute to 50% of the total e-commerce market or 11% of the total commerce market which is estimated to touch USD 1.7 trillion. This led to the birth of Dash101 - Helping You Win at Business!

