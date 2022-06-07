New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/TPT): Recently, on June 5 (Sunday), Dayal Group Founder and Chairman of Kunwar's Global School Rajesh Singh organised a social awareness program based on the importance of spirituality in life in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

The program's name was "Tanav Visarjan Me Adhyatm ki Bhumika" and the main theme of the event was to spread awareness regarding mental health issues of day-to-day life and ways to fight them. The event was organised in a grand way in Lucknow and it marked the 8th death anniversary of Kunwar Yasharth, the late son of Rajesh Singh. Renowned spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Juna Peethadheeshwar Param Pujya Shri Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj also graced the occasion with his august presence and talked about the importance of mental well-being and spirituality in life. Hansraj Raghuvanshi, a renowned spiritual singer also performed at the event.

Hansraj Raghuvanshi, a popular spiritual and bhajan (Hindu carols) singer was also witnessed performing Lord Shiva's hymns at the occasion. More than 2000 devotees from all across Lucknow attended the event and among them were many prominent politicians and businessmen from Lucknow from every government sector (from education to health and hospitality). Dignitaries like- Mahendra Singh (Ex-cabinet minister,) Suraj Singh, Rajesh Singh, Parth Singh, Aparna Yadav, Arvind Singh Bisht, and Sataynder Singh marked their presence and gained valuable Prasadam of knowledge and wisdom from Guru Ji.

The program was followed by the Prasad Grahan ritual. Rajesh Singh, the organizer of the event said, "When our spiritual life is guided with balance, we make better decisions and live a less chaotic life. It is important for every human being to take control of their lives and attend events like these to embark upon our spiritual journey that will become more fulfilling, eye-opening, and interesting. Conducting this program was an immense success for me and all the people who participated in it."

During the auspicious program that went on for hours, Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj talked about various aspects related to minds, mental health and happiness. The spiritual Guru who is followed by millions of devotees across India summarised that in today's world minds of the people are not free of thoughts, which leads to overthinking, and narrow-mindedness, eventually promoting stress, depression, and unwanted suicidal intentions. People of all ages are getting infected with the mental issues and traumas that are rusting society.

He also threw light on how and why youngsters seek suicide as an effortless way to escape from the harsh reality of life and severe stress issues. The highlight of the program was Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Juna Peethadheeshwar Param Pujya Shri Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who not only enthralled his followers with his knowledgeable words but also inspired them to learn the ways of living a healthy life. He also laid thoughtful remarks on how spirituality is the prescription for all sorts of mental concerns.

