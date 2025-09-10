VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Kreative Digitals, a leading performance marketing agency powering growth for D2C brands, announced that Keshav Agarwal, founder of Daylight Capital, has officially joined its cap table. The move marks a strong endorsement of Kreative Digitals' vision to transform into a full-fledged D2C growth ecosystem.

Keshav Agarwal, an investor & advisor with a sharp eye for high-growth businesses, has built Daylight Capital around identifying disruptive founders and scaling companies with long-term potential. Recognizing the ambition and clarity of Kreative Digitals' journey, he has aligned with the agency's mission to not just run campaigns but to accelerate D2C brands into industry leaders.

Founded by Karan Goyal at just 18 years of age in 2019, Kreative Digitals has scaled into one of India's most dynamic marketing agencies, serving over 200 clients over 6 years of operations. With expertise spanning performance marketing, retention marketing, production, tech, and celebrity campaigns, the agency has already generated over ₹500 crore in client revenue. Now, under Karan's leadership, Kreative Digitals is entering its next phase of growth. expanding its service offerings and building industry IPs like Engage (a summit for disruptive D2C brands).

"From the very first conversation, I was impressed by Karan's clarity and vision," said Keshav Agarwal, Founder of Daylight Capital. "He's not just building an agency, he's building an ecosystem. Kreative Digitals is uniquely positioned to dominate the D2C space, and I'm excited to support this journey."

Speaking on the development, Karan Goyal, Founder & CEO of Kreative Digitals, added: "Having Keshav on board is a strategic alignment. His belief in our vision validates the path we've chosen, and together, we aim to take Kreative Digitals to new heights."

This partnership represents a milestone in Kreative Digitals' growth story, bringing together entrepreneurial drive, operational excellence, and investor confidence to fuel the agency's next phase of expansion.

