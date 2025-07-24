PNN

New Delhi [India], July 24: Get ready for a dynamic collaboration set to empower India's emerging talent! D'Cot by Donear, the renowned men's fashion brand, with a formidable presence across over 450+ stores nationwide, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with OMG Face of the Year, India's largest digital talent hunt.

This alliance represents a perfect match in synergy. Both D'Cot by Donear and OMG Face of the Year are deeply committed to connecting with and supporting today's youth, offering them a significant platform to showcase their unique style and undeniable talent. This partnership is designed to foster new opportunities and spotlight the vibrant energy of India's young generation.

Adding to the prestige of this collaboration, Daboo Ratnani, the celebrated celebrity photographer, will conduct exclusive photo shoots with the ultimate winners, providing an unparalleled launchpad for their careers.

Parimal Mehhta, the visionary founder of OMG Face of the Year, shares his excitement: "We are incredibly thrilled to embark on Season 3 of OMG Face of the Year with D'Cot by Donear. Our core mission has always been to unearth and empower raw talent from every corner of India, providing them with a platform that transcends geographical boundaries. This partnership with D'Cot by Donear significantly amplifies that mission, offering our participants not just visibility, but also invaluable exposure to the mainstream fashion industry. We believe this season will set a new benchmark for talent discovery and nurturing."

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership between D'Cot by Donear and OMG Face of the Year. This collaboration is more than just a contest -- it's a meaningful platform that opens doors to the fashion industry, helping aspiring individuals gain the recognition they deserve. With D'Cot empowering this journey, we're looking forward to discovering and nurturing the next generation of stars, says Aakash Mishra, AVP - Group Brand Marketing, Donear Group

Fashion, Talent, and the Grand Finale in MumbaiThe excitement culminates at the Grand Finale, where the talented finalists will take to the ramp, showcasing the brand's latest collection in a highly anticipated fashion walk. This spectacular event will see the Top 20 contenders from across India battle it out in Mumbai, demonstrating their skills and charisma.

This partnership underscores a shared vision: to identify, nurture, and celebrate India's diverse talent pool, providing them with the visibility and recognition they deserve. It's a testament to both brands' dedication to inspiring confidence and enabling young individuals to shine.

Akash Manwani, Vice President (D'Cot by Donear) adds, "The integration of our brand's latest collection into the finale ramp walk is a fantastic element. It not only highlights contemporary fashion trends but also allows the finalists to embody the spirit of the D'Cot by Donear brand truly. The energy and passion from these young individuals are palpable, and we are confident that the winners will be exceptional."

* About D'Cot by Donear: D'Cot by Donear, a complete fashion house for the modern man and a flagship brand of the prestigious Donear Group, boasts over 450+ stores nationwide, fueling India's passion for style. Offering an extensive range of high-quality apparel, including shirts, trousers, denim, and accessories, D'Cot by Donear utilises the finest fabrics and materials in vibrant colours and designs.

* About OMG Face of the Year: As India's biggest digital talent hunt, OMG Face of the Year is the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of models and artists. Now in its explosive third season, it's the most talked-about event in the Indian beauty and fashion scene.

