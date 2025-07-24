Mumbai, July 24: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) responded to NITES after it told the government that 600 hiring was delayed. The tech giant clarified that all the candidates with an offer letter would be onboarded. Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) complained to the Labour Ministry on July 22 that more than 600 experienced professionals faced delays in onboarding.

Tata Consultancy Services informed the candidates that the onboarding would depend on business requirements, and around 650 professionals might be uncertain. These individuals with a wide range of experiences were scheduled to join TCS between July and September; however, due to project commencement delays, the IT giant had postponed the onboarding process. TCS Faces Backlash Over Onboarding Delays: Techies Write to Government Alleging ‘Indefinite Postpone’ on 600 Lateral Hires, Company Responds.

TCS Response After NITES Complaint

TCS said in a statement, "Everyone who has received an offer from TCS will be onboarded." Amid the NITES complaint, the company stated that the joining dates would be decided based on business demand and adjusted to meet business needs in some cases. The IT major added, "We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon."

TCS Hiring Based on Offer Letters Distribution

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services responded to the media reports claiming more than 600 (650) experienced professionals had already received the offer letters, but the company had put onboarding on hold. The reports also claimed that TCS did not provide any revised timeline for the hiring. The affected candidates, especially those who had already resigned from previous positions, were left in uncertainty.

When Will TCS Begin Onboarding?

According to a report by the Times of India, Tata Consultancy Services said it would begin onboarding as soon as the need arises. TCS said it would honour all the offers it made to the candidates and onboard all those who received offer letters. The company highlighted that it was continuously in touch with the candidates and was looking forward to them joining soon. Amazon Layoffs in China: E-Commerce Giant To Shut Down Shanghai AI Research Lab Amid Rising US-China Tensions, Begins Dissolving Teams.

On the other hand, the report said that many employees said they received no response from the HR SPOCs (single point of contact) who handled onboarding. Besides, HR informed some candidates that their background verification was still being processed and that they would be informed about the new dates.

