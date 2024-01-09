VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, announced IEEE Senior Member Deepak Mathur as the 2024 IEEE Vice President who will be leading IEEE Member and Geographic Activities (MGA). He will also serve on the IEEE Board of Directors. IEEE has over 450,000 members in 190 countries and its members inspire a global community through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities.

IEEE Member and Geographic Activities is focused on supporting and meeting the members' needs and IEEE membership recruitment and retention strategies and implementation.

Deepak Mathur, a graduate of IIT Roorkee in India, has served IEEE in various capacities over the last two decades. He was the Director of IEEE's Asia Pacific region in 2021-2022, is a member of the IEEE-Eta Kappa Nu Honor Society, and a past chair of the IEEE India Council. Deepak has also been awarded the IEEE Asia Pacific Region Outstanding Volunteer Award; IEEE MGA Achievement Award; and the IEEE India Council Lifetime Achievement Award.

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

