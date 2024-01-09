Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Area Engulfs in Smoke After Miscreants Fire Bullets on Shops After Being Denied of ‘Matchbox’ in Bhind, Two Held

Bhopal, January 9: A shocking incident has come to light from the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, wherein after being denied of a matchbox, miscreants fired so many bullets in the area that it was engulfed in smoke. The incident took place in Sagra village of Naya Gaon police station area on January 4. Sagra resident Mubarak Khan told local media that he had closed his shop on January 4 when some people came to his shop to buy matchsticks. Mubarak said that due to the closure of the shop, he would no longer be able to give them matchsticks, after which the customers got so angry that they called some of their friends and spread terror in the region by firing three bullets at Mubarak's shop.

Thereafter, they left the spot. Mubarak Khan reached Nayagaon police station to complain about the incident. Here he lodged an FIR against Bhim Thakur, Ajay Rajawat and Mohit Rajawat. Nayagaon police station registered an FIR against the three accused under sections 323, 294, 506, 336 and 34. MP Shocker: Three Bike-Borne Masked Miscreants Loot Rs 35 Lakh From Businessman, Fire Bullets in Gwalior (Watch Video).

Then Mubarak returned to his home. When the criminals came to know about this, on the night of January 7, the accused once again reached Sagra with their associates. Mubarak told that this time they had come in more numbers in about eight to ten vehicles. The criminals then started firing bullets in the area. The criminals not only opened fire at Mubarak Khan's shop but also opened fire at other nearby shops. Bihar Shocker: 20 Miscreants Take Over Patna Flyover To Celebrate Birthday, Fire Shots in Air; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Nayagaon police station in-charge Vaibhav Tomar told that they have arrested two accused so far. However, the manner in which the criminals spread terror by firing indiscriminately into shops and houses just due to the non-availability of matchbox, reminded people of the popular Hindi film Gangs of Wasseypur.

