New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the Delhi government's proposal to exempt another 83 establishments to operate 24x7 as part of efforts to promote ease of business and create employment opportunities.

The LG also stressed the need for faster, positive, and transparent disposal of applications.

This is the fourth such proposal that has been cleared by the LG since October 2022, when the first such exemption to operate on a 24x7 basis was given to 314 establishments, followed by 55 and 155 in April and June this year.

Now with the fresh 83 approvals, there will be 607 such shops and establishments situated at various locations in the national capital that will give impetus to the economic activities, a press release from LG office said.

"The LG conveyed his appreciation to the Chief Minister and the Labour Department that the applications in this regard are being expeditiously cleared in comparison to the earlier times when the applications pending since as long as 2016 came up for approval as late as 2022," the release said.

Some of these shops and establishments that figured in the list of 83 are Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, which is involved in the retail trade of readymade garments and accessories; e-commerce company Amazon Transportation Service Pvt. Ltd., which has delivery stations; and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., which is engaged in retail trade business like departmental and convenience stores, Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., FSN Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd. (both dealing with cosmetic and beauty products) and Bikanerwalla International, which has a chain of sweet shops.

Saxena said the Department has definitely come a long way since he first flagged the issue a year ago about the "inordinate and inexplicable delay" in the disposal of applications.

He underlined that low disposals, "many a times point towards callousness, carelessness and extraneous considerations being at play, while deciding on proposals where departmental discretion is involved".

The LG said there is a need to mitigate any such consideration in the interest of transparent governance and all measures suggested earlier like developing a 'Single Window System' as an integral portal for granting approval be followed strictly.

Saxena also directed the Labour Department to submit within 15 days reasons as to why the application that were rejected during the last one year were disposed so and what has come out of them in case of re-application. He stressed that the same will also be in the interest of conducive and investor friendly business environment and resultant economic growth of the City, apart from providing entrepreneurship.

He also directed the Department to consider setting up a facilitation/enabling mechanism for applicants, so that they are helped with smoothly addressing deficiencies/shortcomings in their applications.

The release said that for the past more than one year, the LG has been constantly pursuing and emphasising upon the Labour Department to take serious steps towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in disposal of such applications by way of seamless and faceless digital interface between regulators and businesses, so as to promote a conducive business environment in the city.

The efforts also aim at providing a fillip to the much-desired 'night life' in the City.

The LG has stressed upon the need for making the targeted segment of entrepreneurs and business establishments, aware of the guidelines and standard procedure to apply for exemptions under the Act.

He has also asked for developing a feedback module to identify hitches in the whole process and provide resolution to the same on a real time basis.

The release said that exemptions under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act are given to establishments engaged in providing essential services to the people.

These sectors include e-commerce, grocery stores, hospitality, airport services, cargo services, cold storage and warehouses, security services and other similar services. (ANI)

