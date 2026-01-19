VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 19: Amid Delhi's biting winter, Joy Of Drama's contemporary play Live! From The Warehouse opened to packed houses at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, with performances on 16 and 17 January 2026, receiving an enthusiastic audience response. Written and directed by Shashwat Srivastava, the 90-minute, no-intermission production was praised for its freshness of writing, contemporary design, and the intensity of performances that sustained tension throughout the show.

A compelling portrait of Gen-Z life in a hyper-visible digital world, Live! From The Warehouse explores the obsession with overnight social media fame, the fragility of broken family structures, and the relentless pressure to perform constantly, publicly, and flawlessly. With a narrative that moves at the pace of the digital age while remaining rooted in deeply human stakes, the play offers a raw, unvarnished look at the emotional cost of living life "live."

At the centre of the production are two remarkable young actors, Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal and Vrishab Wig, who deliver strikingly assured performances at just 16 years of age. Their work is marked by stamina, emotional precision, and control, keeping audiences engaged through the demanding runtime. Their chemistry, timing, and command over shifting emotional beats reflect both intensive training and a rigorous rehearsal process.

Sharing his thoughts on the grand opening, director Shashwat Srivastava said, "I'm extremely happy with the audience response we've received in just two days. The most heartening part was the mix of the audience; there were viewers above 16 years of age, and even senior audiences above 75, all engaging with the story in their own way. This was the first full-length stage work for both our young actors, and I'm proud of how professionally they carried a demanding narrative for 90 minutes. We're excited to take Live! From The Warehouse to audiences in other cities, as well as Mumbai on 29 and 30 January 2026, followed by Bengaluru on 31 January and 1 February 2026, and London from 06 to 13 July 2026."

The play's contemporary stage language is further elevated by a fluid design approach that blends multiple forms seamlessly, mirroring the constant switching between public persona and private reality. Joy Of Drama's production team delivered a technically assured and immersive experience, supporting the show's intensity and pace.

The play received an overwhelming response along with a standing ovation from the audience. Speaking on the same, artist Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal said, "Live! From The Warehouse pushed me to look honestly at fame, validation, and the pressure to be 'on' all the time. Performing 90 minutes without an interval demanded real stamina and focus. The rehearsal process was rigorous, and I'm grateful for the discipline and trust it built in us."

As the show concluded successfully with a strong audience response, expressing his thoughts, artist Vrishab Wig said, "This play speaks to our generation without simplifying it. It shows how chasing approval affects relationships and family life. My biggest learning was playing characters who are performing even inside the story, while staying truthful on stage. Feeling the audience stay hooked for 90 minutes has been thrilling and humbling."

With its strong opening in Delhi, Live! From The Warehouse is set to connect with wider audiences through its upcoming tour. The production aims to spark conversations around youth, identity, digital visibility, and the silent emotional weight carried behind curated online lives.

Further tour dates, venues, and ticketing details will be announced shortly.

