SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 17: On July 15, International Institute of CSR and Sustainability, in association with the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, organised Deliberations on environmental, social, and governance issues.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs RC Celta de Vigo, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Nilesh Cabral, Minister for Environment & Climate Change, Public Works, Law & Judiciary, and Legislative Affairs, who announced the introduction of the "Deposit Refundable Scheme (DRS)" in Goa and would be presenting the policy in the upcoming session of the Goa Assembly.

The Guest of Honour, Mahesh Patil, Chairman of Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), stated, "We can't get rid of plastic; it's 40 per cent to 60 per cent of what we wear too, so we have to find solutions to address it individually as well as corporately, which plays a key role in achieving the SDGs".

Also Read | Kohrra Review: Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti are Excellent in Netflix’s Well-Written Police-Procedural Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Harsha Saxena, Founder of the IICSR Group, shared about the key regulations in India relating to ESG and the changing dimensions of getting foreign investments. Representing GCCI, Shri Sanjay Amonkar, Director General of GCCI, committed the support of the Goan industries to adhere to ESG for the betterment of society and the environment.

Pratima Dhond, Vice President, GCCI, shared about the BRSR framework by the Government of India and the commitment of Goan industries towards ESG.

The event also had presentations from Masters in ESG participants on the integration of ESG in business in industry sectors such as Oil and gas spillage, menstrual hygiene, palm oil production, dairy foods, and others.

The occasion marked the Convocation for all the students of IICSR pursuing Masters and PGP in CSR and sustainability, Masters in ESG, Advanced Certified ESG Practitioner courses available of https://iicsronlineinstitute.com

The sessions are live telecasted on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/InfoIICSR

For more information on developing responsible business leaders, please email info@iicsr.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)