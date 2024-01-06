PNN

New Delhi [India], January 6: Since the announcement of Delivery Boy, there has been curiosity about the Marathi film, thanks to its title. This curiosity reached its peak when a poster was launched a few days ago. And now, the teaser of Delivery Boy has finally given the audience a glimpse of what to expect from this film.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Are Still Great Fielders; Will Be of Great Help on the Field' Says Sunil Gavaskar Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Marking Prithvik Pratap's debut in Marathi cinema, Delivery Boy also features Prathamesh Parab and Ankita Lande Patil in lead roles. The recently launched teaser shows the audience that Delivery Boy revolves around the subject of surrogacy. Prathamesh and Prithvik characters can be seen preparing women from a village for surrogacy. But why? And does this preparation help or add to their troubles? That's something the audience is excited to know about.

Presented by Cinepolis and Deepa Nayak, Delivery Boy is produced by Lucia Entertainment Productions' David Nadar, with Felix Nadar, Vikas Shrivastav, Vikas Singh, Raj Dhakad and Hrishikesh Pandey as co-producers. Delivery Boy is directed by Mohsin Khan and written by Ram Khatmode and Vinod Vanave.

Also Read | BBL Live Streaming in India: Watch Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Online and Live Telecast of Big Bash League 2023-24 T20 Cricket Match.

Speaking about the film, director Mohsin Khan says, "Delivery Boy speaks about a sensitive subject. Though it's a comedy, the film handles the subject with necessary sensibilities and provides a social message through the comedy medium. It's a family film that everyone will love."

Producer David Nadar adds, "It's a different topic. Yes, there have been films on surrogacy in the past but the treatment of Delivery Boy is very different and fresh. The audience loves stories that they can relate with and Delivery Boy is one such story."

Delivery Boy releases in cinemas on February 9.

Watch the official teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mth0wWsAMAs

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)