New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/PNN): You no longer need an internet connection for your smart lock to function. Delta, the leader in keyless access solutions for smarter homes based in Singapore, has introduced the 'Delta X1 Smart Lock Onyx Rose Gold', the first-of-its-kind 'No WiFi' smart lock based on the unique one-time password technology.

"Delta intelligent systems is in a very exciting growth phase that gets us one step closer to our vision of 'A World without Keys,' and the potential in the Indian market is greater than ever," said Delta CEO Elica Josef. Additionally, we compete based on a superior value proposition based on exclusive intellectual property, innovation, and strong brand qualities. This initiative will bring us closer to our customers and partners, allowing our brand to flourish more quickly and effectively.

Josef noted that, unlike traditional smart or digital locks, the Delta smart locks does not require you to be near your Mortise to set up PIN numbers for your guests. Delta's patented technology allows for the generation of access codes on the fly. Delta Locks are more resistant to WiFi hacking and instability since they operate offline. The smart lock does not require an internet connection in order to function.

Delta, founded in the year 2018, comes with the proprietary smart pin technology allowing the owners to grant access to visitors remotely via time-sensitive PIN codes or Bluetooth keys.

Delta X1 is beautifully designed with the highest quality materials and the smart lock can withstand the hardest weather conditions from wet to freezing temperatures to extreme heat. One can lock and unlock the door whenever they are with their smartphones. The intuitive Elica Josef.and voice guide use the touchscreen to simply add or delete users on the device and it comes with a quick tap entry with a 13.56 MHz frequency, which is perfect for kids and the elderly.

"In the last year, smart locks have assisted millions of hosts in welcoming guests while maintaining social distance." Contactless check-in has shown to be a perfect solution to provide travellers with safety throughout the COVID pandemic, quickly becoming an industry standard. Delta has worked tirelessly to develop the fingerprint sensor. The sensor is concealed within the front panel of the lock to prevent the possibility of manipulation. It also maintains the aesthetics of seeming slender and sleek to complement any decor," Josef explained.

