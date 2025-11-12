BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: Deque Systems, a global leader in digital accessibility, has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2025. Deque achieved the highest scores possible across 21 criteria--the most of any vendor analyzed-- including the top score in the Strategy category.

According to the report, "Deque is consistently first to market with innovative features, including new testing approaches, genAI features, and most recently, its MCP solution offering agentic AI support for accessibility." It also states that "Deque's tools for designers and developers are a strength, and when combined with its chatbot, they're a powerful enabler for users who are new to accessibility."

"Being recognized by Forrester is a proud moment for all of us at Deque," said Preety Kumar, Founder and CEO, Deque Systems. "It reaffirms our belief that accessibility and innovation go hand in hand. This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team and our commitment to helping enterprises create digital experiences that are not only compliant but truly inclusive."

"Deque's recognition in The Forrester Wave reinforces the strength of our innovation-driven approach," said Sujasree Kurapati, Managing Director, Deque Systems India. "In India, we're witnessing a strong shift toward inclusive digital transformation, driven by both awareness and regulation. With our AI-powered tools and deep accessibility expertise, Deque is enabling enterprises to embed inclusion into every stage of their digital journey."

Deque's axe Platform, which includes axe DevTools, axe Auditor, and axe Monitor, powers accessibility programs. Deque's flagship open-source engine, axe-core, has surpassed 3 billion downloads, while the launch of the axe MCP Server further strengthens its leadership in accessibility technology. By integrating advanced automation and AI, Deque accelerates testing, improves accuracy, and helps enterprises deliver inclusive digital experiences at scale.

In its report, Forrester calls Deque "the best fit for organizations seeking a full-service partner to complement a strong suite of AI-powered tools for experience makers." The report also notes Deque's customers commend it for helping them shift to a proactive approach. It also mentions Deque's roadmap based on extensive customer feedback and expanding partner ecosystem, which in Deque's opinion underscores its commitment to helping enterprises shift from reactive compliance to proactive accessibility excellence.

With accessibility emerging as a key business differentiator, Deque continues to lead the market by aligning technology innovation with its mission of Digital Equality, helping enterprises mitigate compliance risk and tap into the $18.3T global spending power of people with disabilities and those who support them.

To access the report, visithttps://accessibility.deque.com/2025-forrester-wave-report-digital-accessibility.

