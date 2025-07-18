VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: Private investigation firm, Detective Guru has partnered as the official investigation brand partner with the forthcoming crime-detective mystery film NIKITA ROY, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the lead roles.

The film is about Nikita Roy, a skeptical author-investigator who debunks supernatural claims, and the series of events that unofolds when she faces a case that challenges her rational beliefs and scientific worldview. What follows is a gritting thriller, unfolding truths & realities that the world is not exposed to.

Detective Guru is known for conducting private and corporate investigations, in India and abroad for over 25 years. As a part of the campaign, the brand is running a co-branded video featuring the lead actor, Sonakshi Sinha, talking about how sometimes what we see may not be the truth, and what the actual truth is, may not be visible to us. Which is why Detective Guru comes as a that investigation specialist, that helps in unravelling the truth, with fast & accurate investigation.

Rahul Rai Gupta, Managing Director of Detective Guru expressed his joy on this collaboration, "We're thrilled to partner with a film like Nikita Roy. Crime investigation thrillers are picking up among audiences as genre, and a partnership like this makes people more aware about real world crimes and how Detective Guru can help people address such instances."

Co-Producer, Nickky Bhagnani of NVB films also commented on this collaboration, "We are delighted to collaborate with Detective Guru for our supernatural thriller film, Nikita Roy. Given the film's strong investigative undertone and realistic portrayal of crime-solving, this association feels both organic and impactful. Partnering with a credible and long-standing investigative agency like Detective Guru adds authenticity to our campaign and further strengthens the narrative we aim to deliver to audiences."

Detective Guru specialises in all kinds of investigations, including pre-matrimonial background checks, post-marriage investigations, cyber-crimes and corporate cases.

Detective Guru is excited to partner with the "Nikita Roy," where audiences can look forward to a film that not only entertains but also brings a level of realism to the portrayal of detective work.

