India Champions are back again, and this time they are gearing up to defend the World Championship of Legends 2024 title. The side beat arch-rivals in the final match at Birmingham on July 13, 2024, to clinch the inaugural edition title. Now, India Champions are back to play the second edition, WCL 2025, being hosted again in the grounds of England. Last season, riding on the masterclass batting displayed by Robin Uthappa, economical spells by Harbhajan Singh, and the leadership of Yuvraj Singh, India Champions were the deserved winners. Pakistan Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out PAK-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

The India Champions will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan Champions in their first match, on July 20, which will be a replica of the final last year. The side will then be facing the South Africa Champions on July 22, the Australia Champions on July 26, the England Champions on July 27, and the West Indies Champions on July 29. These league phase fixtures of WCL 2025 will be followed by the semi-final and final, subject to qualification.

India Champions Squad

Yuvraj Singh (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Maan

Yuvraj Singh will be leading the defending champions yet again. India Champions will surely be hoping for a campaign similar to last year's. The side looks well balanced with some of the greatest legends in the Indian cricket team's history present. Being led by one of the finest all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh, the side also has Harbhajan Singh, who was by far the best bowler of the side last season. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

India Champions also have many other big names like brothers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, the two prime performers last time. The side also has stalwart batters like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa. The side also has quality bowlers like Piyush Chawla.

