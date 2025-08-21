PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: German stock exchange operator Deutsche Borse Group, one of the world's leading exchange organizations and market infrastructure providers, has opened its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad today. The center will serve as a strategic technology and operations hub to drive the Group's long-term innovation and digital agenda in addition to existing IT hubs.

* Deutsche Borse Group launches Global Capability Center (GCC) to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen global operations

* The center will focus on key areas including capital markets platforms, AI/ML, cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and cloud engineering

* In partnership with ANSR, the Group's Hyderabad GCC will scale rapidly, tapping into India's deep technology talent and innovation ecosystem

Located in one of India's fastest-growing technology hubs, the Hyderabad GCC will focus on delivering critical capabilities across our capital markets platforms as well as AI-powered analytics, cybersecurity, enterprise applications, and cloud-native infrastructure. With more than 15,000 employees worldwide, the Group sees India as an increasingly important part of its broader innovation strategy.

"Our Hyderabad office allows us to access one of the most important technology talent pools in the world. We are looking forward to accelerating our long-term digital agenda, support technology innovation, and enhance service continuity across global operations with the new Hyderabad colleagues in our One Global Team," said Christoph Bohm, CIO/COO, Deutsche Borse Group.

Deutsche Borse Group plans to scale its team in Hyderabad significantly in the coming years, filling several hundred open positions across a diverse set of technology and operational functions.

Deutsche Borse Group has partnered with ANSR, global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers, to establish and scale the Hyderabad center, drawing on ANSR's experience in supporting global enterprises in building impactful technology hubs across India.

"Deutsche Borse Group's expansion into Hyderabad further underscores the strategic shift global enterprises are making to leverage India as a hub for building future-ready capabilities," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO, ANSR. "We are excited to partner with Deutsche Borse Group in establishing a next-generation GCC that will drive transformation, harness emerging technologies, and accelerate strategic value creation at a global scale."

About Deutsche Borse Group

As an international exchange organization and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Borse Group ensures capital markets that are fair, transparent, reliable and stable. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organizes safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies.

Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data, software, SaaS and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world.

With more than 15,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial center of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney. www.deutsche-boerse.com

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 175 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more www.ansr.com

