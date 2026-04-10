PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company offering Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has announced the securing of a ₹26 crore order from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for the National Pharmacists Registration Tracking System (NPRTS) under the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

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Project Scope

The mandate covers design, development, system integration, and maintenance of the platform, along with implementation of cybersecurity measures for the existing IT environment. The company will enable a centralized, web-based system for efficient pharmacist registration and tracking at a national level.

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The contract is awarded on a fixed-cost basis with an execution timeline of approximately three years, providing revenue visibility over the medium term.

Growth Outlook

DEV IT continues to build momentum in government and enterprise digital transformation programs, supported by its capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions. The company is steadily strengthening its order pipeline and positioning itself in long-duration, high-value engagements.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: "This mandate reflects our capability to deliver large-scale, integrated digital solutions with strong execution discipline and reliability. We remain focused on scaling our presence in high-value digital infrastructure programs and driving sustainable growth."

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