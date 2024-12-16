PRNewswire

Dhaka (Bangladesh) [India], December 16: A Dhaka court has dismissed the complaint filed against Tanvir A Mishuk, founder of mobile financial service provider Nagad, citing insufficient evidence.

The case was initiated following a General Diary (GD) lodged on September 5, 2024, by the Bangladesh Bank-appointed administrator of Nagad, reporting concerns over a WhatsApp message from Mishuk, describing it as intimidating. After a review, the court found the claims unsubstantiated and closed the case.

However, after a thorough legal review, the court found no merit in the claims and provided Mishuk with a clean chit, reaffirming his professional integrity.

Tanvir A Mishuk, a prominent figure in the fintech industry, has been instrumental in transforming Nagad into one of the country's leading mobile financial service providers. Dividing these allegations is seen as a vindication of his contributions and reputation.

Founded on March 26, 2019, by Tanvir A Mishuk, Nagad has become a household name in Bangladesh. With over 90 million customers and a 40% share of the market, Nagad has achieved unicorn status in just five years. It operates under a unique revenue-sharing model that contributes 51% of its earnings to the government.

This development coincides with a separate audit of Nagad by Bangladesh Bank, which also concluded recently. The audit confirmed that Nagad operated within regulatory compliance, clearing the company of all allegations, including claims of financial irregularities and digital money mismanagement. In an official letter sent to Nagad Ltd., Bangladesh Bank stated that no evidence of wrongdoing was found and that the company had been running its operations in compliance with regulatory standards.

This resolution is expected to reinforce confidence in Nagad's legacy and the broader fintech ecosystem, paving the way for continued growth and innovation in the sector.

The allegations, which included allegations of undue influence and other irregularities, were found to be baseless, significantly boosting Nagad's reputation as a compliant and transparent organization. This development marks a pivotal moment for Nagad, which has rapidly established itself as a leader in the mobile financial services sector.

