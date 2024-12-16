The Death Anniversary of U Soso Tham is an annual event in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya which is marked on December 18. The day marks the legacy and contributions of the popular Khasi poet U Soso Tham, from Meghalaya’s Sohra. The year 2024 marks U Soso Tham’s 84th death anniversary on December 18. The day serves as a perfect opportunity to remember his life and contributions to literature. Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Day 2024 Date in Meghalaya: Know Significance of the Day That Pays Tribute to Garo Tribe Leader Pa Togan.

Tham died on December 18, 1940. His poetry brings a sense of pride in Khasi heritage and serves as a literary treasure for the Khasi-speaking community. As the death anniversary of the legendary poet nears, here’s all you need to know about U Soso Tham's death anniversary 2024 date and the significance of this annual event in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

U Soso Tham Death Anniversary 2024 Date

The death anniversary of U Soso Tham falls on Wednesday, December 18.

U Soso Tham Death Anniversary Significance

U Soso Tham's death anniversary is an important day that remembers the contributions of the great poet to literature. Tham was a popular poet and was the one who introduced modern poetic forms to Khasi literature. His extraordinary works reflect themes of nature, folklore, cultural identity, and the Khasi way of life. Tham's work continues to inspire people even today.

In Meghalaya, U SoSo Tham’s death anniversary has been observed as a state holiday since the late 1970s. In memory of the great poet of the northeastern state, a statue of Tham was erected in 1975, and it stands tall even today at the Soso Tham Auditorium, Shillong.

