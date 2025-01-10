DHL Express India will offer a discount of up to 50% on all international shipments and up to 40% on all domestic shipments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: DHL Express is celebrating the festive holiday season by providing retail customers with special offers and discounts. Valid until 15th January, 2025, customers can use exclusive discounts and send gift shipments ranging from 3kg to 25kg globally. These offers are available at DHL's extensive network of over 250 retail service points nationwide and on its official website. Customers can visit https://express-resources.dhl.com/XMasPromo.html to have an international shipping expert guide you with your shipment booking.

Customers have the option to choose an eco-friendly shipping alternative through the DHL GoGreen Plus service. This service employs the book-and-claim method, allowing customers to 'book' a specified amount of sustainable aviation fuel at the time of purchase and later 'claim' the resulting reduction in greenhouse gas emissions towards their sustainability goals. By using sustainable aviation fuel, DHL's customers can lower their Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative supports DHL's broader objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout its global logistics network.

The holiday season is a time of where loved ones exchange gifts and enjoy the merry season surrounded by family and friends. However, work or travel commitments or unforeseen circumstances can make it difficult to reunite with loved ones during the festive season. Recognizing the importance of sharing the festive spirit, DHL Express aims to bring families closer by offering discounts on festive season shipments, enabling them to send heartfelt gifts and thoughtful surprises to those who matter most, no matter the distance.

Sandeep Juneja, Vice President - Commercial, DHL Express India, commented on the offer, saying, "We, at DHL, are excited to make this festive season even more special with exclusive shipping discounts. We understand the importance of delivering gifts and heartfelt messages on time, ensuring our customers can connect with loved ones near and far. In addition, our commitment to sustainability, through initiatives like GoGreen Plus, reflects our dedication to providing eco-friendly solutions that align with our promise of reliable and efficient service during the holiday season."

Utilizing DHL's extensive global network, which spans 220 countries and territories, customers can easily send their festive gifts. The offer provides full shipment tracking, with timely SMS and email updates to ensure seamless and worry-free deliveries across the globe.

To inquire about this offer, customers can contact DHL Express via the toll-free number 1800 30 345 or visit us at https://express-resources.dhl.com/XMasPromo.html to have an international shipping expert guide you with your shipment booking.

DHL - Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world". DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

