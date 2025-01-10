Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Gurucharan Singh, who has been hospitalised due to ill health, is in critical condition. His close friend Bhakti Soni recently shared troubling details, revealing that Singh has not eaten for 19 days and has been seriously unwell. She also mentioned that his family has become unreachable, as they have switched off their phones. In addition, she revealed that the actor was hospitalised recently, and after being discharged, his health worsened, leading to his admission to a government hospital. ‘Halat Bohot Jyaada Kharab Ho Gayii Hai’: ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Sodhi Hospitalised Due to Deteriorating Health (Watch Video).

Gurucharan Singh's Health Is Critical

Gurucharan Singh's friend Bhakti Soni told Times Now, “He hasn’t eaten food or drunk water for 19 days. Because of that, he fell unconscious and was quickly rushed to the hospital. When he came back, he tried getting work, but he didn’t get anything. He wanted to take sanyas." She added, “In our last conversation, he told me that by January 13 or 14, he would know whether he would stay on this earth or not. Those were his exact words. His parents are extremely worried about his health, but Gurucharan is not listening to anyone." TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Spiritual Journey, Delhi Police Record Statement.

Gurucharan Singh's Video From Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurucharan Singh official (@sodhi_gcs)

Soni expressed her growing concern for Gurcharan Singh's health and said, "I haven’t met him, but his mother used to keep me informed. His health has been very poor and critical. At one point, he was hospitalised but was taken back home. Unfortunately, his condition worsened again, leading to another hospital admission."

Earlier this week, Gurucharan Singh had posted a video on Instagram from his hospital bed, expressing gratitude on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. While he did not specify the reason for his hospitalisation, he revealed, "Haalat bahot zyada kharab ho gayi hai."

