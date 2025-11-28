PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL) (BSE - 541302 | NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, has announced its unaudited financial results for the Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 19.40 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 2.13 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 10.95%

* PAT of ₹ 1.01 Cr

* PAT Margin (%) of 5.19%

* EPS of ₹ 0.51

H1 FY26 Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 40.80 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 5.70 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 13.98%

* PAT of ₹ 2.60 Cr

* PAT Margin (%) of 6.38%

* EPS of ₹ 1.33

Upon the financial performance, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director, stated, "we are pleased to report a total income of ₹40.80 crore in H1 FY26 across our core consultancy operations. The Company continued to benefit from a robust project pipeline, efficient execution, and sustained demand in both domestic and international markets.

During the quarter, we further strengthened our industry positioning through key empanelments as an ATCC Class-I Consultant with the Public Works Department and under the 'A' Category as a Consultant for DPR preparation with the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). These developments significantly enhance our eligibility to bid for large-scale infrastructure projects, expanding our addressable market and long-term growth visibility.

Our strategic focus on operational excellence, digital integration, and timely delivery continues to drive performance consistency. With an expanding order pipeline and strengthened institutional relationships, we remain confident of sustaining growth and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders."

Disclaimer: This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.

