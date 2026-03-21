PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL) (BSE - 541302 | NSE - DHRUV), one of India's established infrastructure consultancy firms, is pleased to announce that it has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for providing Consultancy Services for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR).

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The project pertains to the capacity augmentation of the Varanasi-Jaunpur-Sultanpur-Lucknow stretch spanning approximately 44 km in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The contract has been awarded at a value of ₹3.95 Cr (excluding GST).

Project Overview

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Under this mandate, the company will undertake comprehensive DPR preparation, including technical studies, feasibility assessments, and detailed planning for the capacity augmentation of this key highway corridor in Uttar Pradesh. The total project duration is 7 months.

This project marks another important addition to the company's growing DPR consultancy portfolio and strengthens its positioning in the high-value design and engineering segment. It enhances the company's credentials in handling complex highway infrastructure assignments, deepens its relationship with NHAI, and supports its strategy to expand presence across key geographies.

Commenting on the development, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director, stated, "We are pleased to receive this DPR consultancy assignment from NHAI for an important highway corridor in Uttar Pradesh. This mandate reinforces our expertise in delivering detailed engineering and project preparation services for large-scale infrastructure projects. Our focus will be on delivering a high-quality, data-driven DPR that supports efficient project execution and long-term infrastructure development. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of technical excellence and timely delivery.

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