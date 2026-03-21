Munich [Germany], March 21 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a series of international engagements aimed at exposing what it describes as China's ongoing repression of Uyghurs, intensifying global attention on China's policies in East Turkistan.

At the One World International Human Rights Film Festival in Prague, a WUC delegation attended the screening of Eyes of the Machine, a documentary centred on survivor Kalbinur Sidik. The film presents personal testimony of detention and abuse, followed by a discussion with director Daya Cahen. The event served as a platform to highlight alleged systemic violations in the region.

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At the CSW70 Forum in New York, WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas accused Chinese authorities of extending repression into the digital sphere, particularly targeting Uyghur women. She described a pattern of surveillance, intimidation, and online abuse, alongside reports of forced sterilisation and detention. Abbas also referenced the imprisonment of her sister, Gulshan Abbas, calling it politically motivated.

Meanwhile, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin used the United Nations Human Rights Council platform to press for coordinated international action, raising concerns over forced labour, religious persecution, and cross-border intimidation. Parallel advocacy continued in Vienna at an OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Conference, where WUC leaders, including Dolkun Isa, warned of growing threats to Uyghurs living abroad.

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The issue also gained traction through a Military.com report highlighting the prolonged detention of Gulshan Abbas, as her family urged action ahead of a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Separately, an investigation by Land and Climate Review, first reported in The Times, alleged that UK-backed carbon capture projects in the region overlapped with mass internment campaigns, raising concerns about links to forced labour. Criticism has grown, with David Alton questioning transparency.

Further concerns emerged after a surveillance incident at a Uyghur event in Tokyo, reinforcing fears of transnational repression. WUC also expanded outreach to academia, with Rushan Abbas addressing students at Vanderbilt University and urging global accountability. (ANI)

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