Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Digikore Studios Limited. (NSE - DIGIKORE), specialised in delivering Visual Effects for a diverse range of projects, is thrilled to announce the launch of iMadeASong.com, India's first AI-powered music generation platform.

The company has announced the launch of iMadeASong.com, an AI-powered platform designed to create personalised music. The platform enables users to generate custom songs for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and milestones, offering a new approach to celebrating special moments and expressing emotions. This initiative marks the company's entry into the personalised music segment and aligns with its focus on leveraging technology for creative solutions.

The platform is positioned to tap into India's growing personalised gifting market by offering a unique and customisable option. On a global scale, the personalised gifting industry, valued at $30 billion, provides opportunities for iMadeASong.com to cater to international audiences with culturally relevant music solutions. The subscription-based model, starting at Rs399, is expected to support recurring revenue generation for the company.

India's cultural and linguistic diversity adds to the platform's appeal, enabling the creation of region-specific songs, such as festive compositions in local languages or customised music for weddings. With over 65% of India's population under 35, the platform also targets a demographic that values innovative and personalised experiences. In addition to gifting, the platform has potential applications in industries such as advertising, education, and entertainment, including custom jingles and educational songs.

This development reflects the company's focus on exploring emerging opportunities in creative AI. The company anticipates that the platform will contribute to long-term revenue growth. To learn more or create custom songs, visit www.iMadeASong.com.

On the launch of the platform, Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, said, "the launch of iMadeASong.com marks a significant milestone for Digikore Studios as we expand into the AI-driven personalised music space. This platform is designed to transform how people celebrate special moments, offering a unique way to express emotions through custom songs. With the growing demand for personalised gifting options, both in India and globally, we believe this innovation positions us as a pioneer in an untapped market segment.

Our focus on affordability, cultural diversity, and scalability ensures that iMadeASong.com caters to a wide range of users, from individuals seeking meaningful gifts to businesses exploring creative solutions. We are confident that this platform will not only strengthen our revenue streams but also reinforce our commitment to delivering value through technology-driven innovation."

