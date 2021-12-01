San Francisco [US], December 1 (ANI/PR Newswire): Global management consulting veteran, Deepak Keni, joins Vymo, the US-headquartered Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for premier financial institutions, as Chief Customer Officer.

An Executive Vice President and Head of IT and Digital Transformation, Deepak has enabled digital transformation for Fortune 500 organizations globally in Business Technology management consulting services and Sales. Vymo has achieved record growth post-2020 and the appointment is a "commitment to deliver real business outcomes from digital transformation projects in Asia."

"I'm delighted to join Vymo as it continues to strengthen its position as the default choice for sales and distribution excellence among large enterprises," says Deepak on his appointment. "These are exciting and challenging times, and digital transformation will enable growth and business transformation for most organizations in a shorter period of time, supporting a strong competitive market position."

As global financial institutions such as AIA, Sunlife, Generali, and more sign multi-country deals with Vymo to digitize their sales & distribution practices, Deepak will drive the next phase of growth by building breakthrough customer experiences. He will report to Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo.

Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo, "Over the last two years, Asia has become one of our key strategic markets for expansions. As economies are opening up with a key focus on digitalization, we want to deliver platinum standards of sales excellence to accelerate their digital transformation programs. I am excited to welcome Deepak on board to deliver customer delight and support our growing community."

Vymo has rapidly expanded its operations in Asia on the back of its growing user base in the region. Having hired more than 200 people across sales, solutioning, and engineering, it has set up regional offices in Indonesia, Vietnam & Japan. Vymo is building end-to-end cloud solutions for banks & insurance companies to bring cutting-edge intelligence & data computing to improve seller efficiencies & customer experiences. Some of Vymo's notable customers include AXA, AIA, FE Credit, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali & HDFC Bank.

