New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsReach): DIOR, a luxury goods conglomerate under LVMH, is pleased to announce the launch of 'Mul Mathi', an exhibition that features the works of prominent Indian artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh. This collaboration continues Dior's longstanding tradition of working with fine artists, such as Salvador Dali in the 1950s and Jeff Koons in 2016, to explore new techniques and materials, and push the boundaries of fashion. With over 75 brands in its portfolio, including Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Givenchy, Bulgari, Sephora, and Dom Perignon, LVMH is the world's largest luxury goods company, renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability. Dior is headquartered in Paris, France.

Dior's association with India goes back to the 1950s when Christian Dior himself created a collection inspired by the country's rich textiles and vibrant colors. The collection celebrated the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian culture and was well-received by the fashion industry.

On the evening of March 29th, 2023, prominent art connoisseurs graced the event, including young and discerning art collectors Abeer and Aashna Abrol, accompanied by their father Vivek Abrol. Among the attendees were close family friends of the talented artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh, who relished the exhibition, immersed in jovial conversations, sipping exquisite cocktails, and enjoying the rich cultural experience, while sharing cherished anecdotes.

"Collecting art can be a rewarding and enriching experience, allowing collectors to appreciate and share the beauty and cultural significance of the pieces they own," says Aashna Vivek Abrol, who has interviewed over 35 prominent artists on their techniques and gained a deep understanding of the stories behind their art. Abeer Vivek Abrol says, "Our collection reflects our passion for exploring diverse mediums and styles, and we believe that art has the power to enrich and inspire our lives."

Young art collectors play a vital role in shaping the cultural landscape of a country, promoting cultural exchange and helping in the fast-growing development of India. Abeer has tried to promote cultural exchange while obtaining his Master's degree from Sotheby's Institute of Art in London and New York. Instilling a love for art in the youth will help build a legacy that will ensure the preservation and continued appreciation of art in their country. They represent the next generation of art patrons. In this case, Aashna has already begun the process of documenting these important exchanges in the database for future generations at www.pozoart.com.

Madhvi Parekh and Manu Parekh, both born in Gujarat, have spent a significant part of their lives in Delhi. Madhvi Parekh is a renowned Indian artist known for her bold and colorful compositions. Her works draw inspiration from the folk art traditions of India, including Madhubani and Warli. Manu Parekh is a celebrated artist known for his paintings that explore the complexities of urban life and human emotions. His works are characterized by a vivid use of colors and a distinctive style that blends elements of Indian and Western art.

The exhibition showcases a series of artworks inspired by the traditional art form of 'mul-mathi', which refers to the art of creating designs using multiple small dots. It features a collection of paintings by both artists, highlighting their unique perspectives and approaches to art-making. The artworks on display range from abstract compositions to figurative depictions of everyday life, all of which are infused with a sense of vibrancy and energy.

The exhibition has been well-received by art enthusiasts and critics alike, with many praising the artists' ability to seamlessly blend traditional techniques with contemporary sensibilities. The exhibition is also a testament to Dior's commitment to promoting and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India, while also fostering collaborations with local artists and designers.

